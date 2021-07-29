Cobra Legal Solutions Announces New RelativityOne Offering, Improving eDiscovery Capabilities
The SaaS eDiscovery solution will provide more value in the cloud for Cobra’s clients
Cobra Legal Solutions today announced it is expanding the firm's global eDiscovery offering with the addition of Relativity's cloud-based eDiscovery solution, RelativityOne. With RelativityOne, Cobra's clients can streamline their discovery process in a single, secure SaaS platform that spans the full breadth of eDiscovery – from legal hold all the way through to production.
— Doug Kaminski, Chief Revenue Officer at Cobra Legal Solutions
Cobra’s expansion into RelativityOne is a natural part of their overall growth. As more companies move data into the cloud, providing them with a platform that was mindfully created to solve end-to-end discovery challenges is critical. For Cobra, the global reach of RelativityOne paired with the expertise of their large team of Relativity Certified Administrators, Experts, and Masters is a winning combination for client satisfaction.
With the secure and powerful RelativityOne product, Cobra will be able to further leverage its eDiscovery expertise to provide more value and better results for its clients. Additionally, moving to the cloud gives Cobra the added scalability needed in today’s data-centric society and allows them to build expertise and IP on top of one connected, global solution. RelativityOne also gives Cobra’s users the flexibility to pick and choose solutions from the Relativity App Hub that best suits their unique workflows across different stages of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model —and solve data challenges outside of eDiscovery.
“Collecting data from cloud sources such as Teams and Slack and seeing that data in context without having to move it from one tool to another is a game changer for our clients,” said Doug Kaminski, Chief Revenue Officer at Cobra Legal Solutions. “Our record growth has been fueled by our relentless focus on optimizing value for our clients. RelativityOne is smartly designed, secure and allows our clients to centralize their data cost effectively to get the best balance of control and efficiency.”
About Cobra Legal Solutions
Cobra Legal Solutions was founded over a decade ago by BigLaw attorneys who knew there were better ways to deliver cost-effective legal services. Cobra’s diverse team of like-minded professionals combine deep experience in eDiscovery, contracts and due diligence, document review, legal research, and technology to deliver consistent, measurable results for corporate legal departments and their outside counsel. Based in Austin, TX, Cobra Legal Solutions is proud to be 89% diverse with a workforce that is 63% female worldwide. Named to the 2020 Inc 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, Cobra is trusted by thousands of legal professionals each day from some of the world’s largest companies and law firms. See why at www.cobralegalsolutions.com
About Relativity
Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS platform RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance platform, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in 49 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.
Emily Whitehair
Cobra Legal Solutions
