Rutland Barracks / Armed Robbery

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 21B403077

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Henry Alberico

      

STATION: VSP Bureau Of Criminal Investigations, Troop B West - Rutland Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mac’s gas station, 786 Vermont Route 22A, Fair Haven, VT

VIOLATION: Armed robbery

 

ACCUSED: Under investigation                                                

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday afternoon, July 28, 2021, at Mac’s gas station in Fair Haven. No one was injured in the incident, which was reported to police at 2:44 p.m.

 

Investigation showed that a lone man entered the store, displayed a knife that was about 5-6 inches long, and demanded the clerk hand over money from the cash drawer and the safe. The man was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, light-colored jeans with rips in the legs, and a flat-brimmed, dark-colored baseball cap. He fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash in a green bank bag with a broken zipper. Photos of the suspect from store surveillance video are attached to this release.

 

Anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

No further information is available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

 

- 30 -

 

