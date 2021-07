Apace Cloud Channel CC+ enables media collaborative communication & access with Facial AI and Transcription

Media Collaboration made easy

– Optimized for Search via annotations, faces and transcription on any digital objects, frames and timecode

ORANGE, CA., USA, July 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apace, a leading cloud-based media workflow management solution provider, announces availability of Facial AI and Transcription for automated video media search.Cloud Channel (CC) enables media collaboration , communication and interactive repository for enterprises, internally for employees or externally with customers and partners. CC provides annotations, search, threaded chat, channels, ...at timecode/ frames, images or documents.Enterprises can use it for,• Manage Zoom/Teams video calls by annotating, searching, chatting, on captions at occurring timecode• Interactive repository of enterprise video, pictures, audio, and documents for (private) archive, collaboration, click to share at timecode with a phone orcomputer• Training, support, marketing/sales...or photo records of business expenses via phone immediately• Async virtual events; review and approval.CC+ Facial AI and transcription of speech use latest intelligent technology to auto scan large scale media dataset without costly manual processbottleneck.“AI and transcription make media more accessible and useful in scale. Combining with mobile phone, Cloud Channel makes video media a powerful and efficient tool for business.” said Dr. Lee President and CTO of Apace.For more information about Apace, visit www.apaceCS.com ApaceApace is a leading production workflow and media asset and projects management vendor in Orange, California. Apace offers innovative solutions to efficiently search, store and access media data at the global scale. The company serves high growth professional broadcast, production, education, government and corporate media markets. Visit Apace at www.apacecs.com ContactsApaceJeanclaude TomaPhone: 949-232-7092jctoma@apacecs.com