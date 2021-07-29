Work Inspired app aims to help U.S. employers support quality of work life and employee retention
After nearly a year-and-half in development and extensive beta testing, The Work Inspired App launched in response to pandemic-induced shifts to the workplace.
The pandemic has been the biggest disruptors to the way in which we work and live, which impacts engagement and productivity. The Work Inspired App supports employees in balancing of work and life.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly a year-and-half in development and extensive beta testing, The Work Inspired App launched today in response to pandemic-induced shifts to the workplace. HAPPINESS U, Hawaii’s leader in workplace wellness, created the app as an interactive digital resource to promote a healthy work-life balance and increase employee productivity and engagement.
A new poll from job platform Monster.com found that 95 percent of workers are thinking about finding a new job, and 92 percent would consider switching industries for a new position. The top reason cited was “burnout.’”
“The pandemic has been one of the biggest disruptors to the way in which we work and live, which impacts energy levels, engagement and productivity,” said Alice Inoue, a workplace wellness and life coach who developed the program. “The Work Inspired App allows organizations to support employees in balancing the demands of work and life.”
The Work Inspired App currently hosts more than 400 articles, 40+ inspirational videos, 30+ longer-format classes with 100+ video segments that address a gamut of topics from pandemic-induced social atrophy and burnout to how to get along with coworkers and difficult people. All content is created and led by Trainer and Coach Alice Inoue, who has worked with executive leadership and businesses for over 15 years, helping clients throughout the nation. The company is retained by organizations from all sectors including government and nonprofit with the goal of employee retention and improving quality of life at work.
Members will also get access to Alice’s curated list 0f influential thought leaders and receive monthly book recommendations.
The app’s extensive content is segmented into easy-to-navigate categories that include Lifestyle & Well Being, A New Perspective, Positivity & Inspiration, Less Stress & More Success, An Escape, and Better Communication. Each user can create an individual account that can be customized with their favorite insights, talks and programs. They can access the app on any electronic device including mobile phones, tablets, and computers. New content is curated and added weekly to reflect and respond to the nation’s workforce. Interactive features include polls, topic requests and more.
Organizations may purchase the app on a subscription basis for $4 per employee each month. An additional add-on called HAPPINESS U LIVE offers a live online class in which all members are welcome to attend every other week led by Alice Inoue for a monthly fee of $2 extra per employee. The annual contract term may be billed yearly, biyearly or monthly based on the company size. A variety of additional services are available including their very popular 15-minute Inspirational Power Sessions.
For more information about HAPPINESS U’s The Work Inspired App, contact erin@yourhappinessu.com. Videos and photos are available.
