Logical Buildings CEO Jeff Hendler Elected to Green Button Alliance Board of Directors
AI Innovator joins board of Green Button Alliance, the leading non-profit promoting the adoption of AMI utility smart meter applications standards
It is a great honor to be a board member of a group paving the way for standards-based digital energy data that simplifies the access to, and use of, clean energy technologies.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Hendler, CEO of Logical Buildings, an energy technology, behavior management, and smart building services innovator, has been elected to the 2021 Board of Directors of the Green Button Alliance (GBA). The GBA promotes the adoption of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) utility smart meter application standards that enable easy digital access to, and secured sharing of, utility-customer energy-usage data. The ability to easily access and leverage these data is key to achieving the goals of global, federal, state, utility, and corporate ESG decarbonization and sustainability policies. Access to these data, paired with analytical tools to identify usage trends, is considered a powerful tool for residential, business, and commercial building energy managers to both use fewer natural resources and spend less on them.
Mr. Hendler joins a board of directors comprising pioneers in diverse green energy sectors, including senior executives from domestic and international utility companies; governmental agencies, including the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), U.S. Department of Commerce – National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST); the North American Energy Standards Board (NAESB); and technology innovators, among others.
“The Green Button Alliance’s board collaborates to unlock digital access to energy consumption data and maximize the benefits of AMI and grid modernization efforts,” said Syed Mir, Vice President Corporate Services & CIO, London Hydro and Chair of the GBA. “In New York, Logical Buildings’ successful GridRewards app is an outstanding example of how innovators can leverage the functionality enabled by Green Button Connect and put easy-to-use management solutions directly into the hands of energy consumers and make a real difference in decarbonization efforts. Jeff Hendler brings a wealth of first-hand expertise and is an invaluable addition to the GBA board.”
“It is a great honor to be a board member of a group paving the standards-based digital energy data access and secure data exchange that simplifies the access to, and use of, clean energy technologies for residential and commercial users,” said Mr. Hendler. “For nearly a decade, GBA has taken a lead in Green Button Connect My Data standards-development and education of stakeholders in the U.S. and beyond. The AMI utility smart meter standards are catalyzing the growing network of virtual power plants (VPP) that integrate solar, wind, battery storage, EV charging, and smart thermostat dispatchable resources that are creating a more resilient clean and decarbonized national grid.”
Logical Buildings is Con Edison’s first residential VPP provider in the greater New York Metro area, democratizing demand response participation by making the GridRewards™ program available to all energy consumers. Leveraging smart meter technology for commercial buildings through its SmartKit AI™ program and for consumers through the GridRewards™ app, Logical Buildings advises Con Edison AMI meter customers in real-time to take electricity reducing actions during high demand time periods. To date, more than three million smart meters have been installed by Con Edison, and an estimated five million smart meters are slated for installation in residential and commercial properties by 2022.
Added Mr. Hendler, “Many utilities across the country, including Con Edison, are now paying customers with AMI meters to use less energy during grid-constrained hours in an effort to avoid community outages.”
The Green Button effort was created with the support of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST), the Smart Grid Interoperability Panel (SGIP), the Utility Communications Architecture International Users Group (UCAIug), and the White House. The Green Button initiative is an industry-led effort to respond to a White House call-to-action to provide electricity, water, and natural gas customers with easy access to their energy usage data in a consumer-friendly and app-friendly format to enable grid-responsive services that are the foundation to meeting decarbonization and ESG policy objectives.
About Logical Buildings
Logical Buildings is a smart building technology software developer, IoT and DER systems integrator, and smart building services provider. Integration of Logical Buildings’ products and services in large multifamily, commercial, industrial, and manufacturing properties are recognized for reducing operating expenses, generating revenue from existing mechanical equipment, and enabling wireless connectivity. Its Smartkit AI, Smart Building AI IoT platform and software analytics, and EPAX Energy Procurement Advisory and Execution software platforms are contracted to owners and operators of more than 200 million square feet nationwide. Logical Buildings introduced the consumer based GridRewards™ in a pilot program in summer 2020 and fully launched the app in late 2020. Logical Buildings (formerly "ETS - Energy Technology Savings") currently serves more than 60 million square feet of major multifamily and mixed-use properties in urban markets. GridRewards™ is currently available to more than 4 million households and businesses. www.logicalbuildings.com
