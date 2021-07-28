LA City Council Candidate, Molly Basler, Condems Branson & Bezos for Going to Space Creating More Greenhouse Gases

Molly Basler

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last two weeks, a new frontier in space travel has been opened — not by NASA or the Chinese government, or by an international consortium, but by two billionaires: Richard Branson, of Great Britain, and Jeff Bezos, of the United States, both of whom flew to the edge of space in their own crafts and returned safely to the earth.

Los Angeles City Council candidate and environmentalist, Molly Basler, is not a fan of these excursions as she believes they are a waste of time and not solving any of the real-world problems we face, "The world is on fire," states Basler. "We are running out of water. Parts of the world have experienced the worst floods in history. We are hurtling in to our 6th mass extinction while the Amazon burns and greenhouse gases fill our atmosphere. We have king baby billionaires pretending to be astronauts."

Some believe that their achievements should be celebrated by all who value the ingenuity of the untrammeled human spirit. However, this is not the case for Basler.

"I would like to see these wealthy individuals help solve the Earth's problems before venturing in to space, creating more greenhouse gases with their rocket ships. Let’s feed the people, not our egos," says Basler.

Molly Basler is the only LA City Council candidate running a green & regenerative campaign. Basler believes a change is needed in the new age of campaigning, as normal campaigning can lead to harmful waste. Thus, she created the Green Dream Campaign as a way to spread this message and cause true change to LA and the world to be more environmentally friendly.

The Green Dream campaign mission is a call to action for all Democratic clubs in Los Angeles. All Democratic institutions in Los Angeles and surrounding areas in all of California should go green and sustainable by 2022. The Green Dream Campaign took a green pledge to follow 9 green Code of Ethics that will ensure that their actions are green and sustainable.

Molly Basler

Molly was born in Downtown Los Angeles at Saint Vincent’s Hospital and was raised in Woodland Hills, a suburb of the San Fernando Valley. Her mother was a stay-at-home mom, and her father was a businessman, and she was raised with three older brothers. She had an activist heart from the start – organizing her first environmental protest at 12 years old, to protect the eucalyptus trees where she lived, and rally support to approve the first bike lane project in her neighborhood. That activism also played a role in her school where she organized the first female powder puff football team, empowering women to challenge the status quo. She attended Hughes Junior High School and Taft High School, and was on the student government where she became the first female Vice President of her Junior High. She attended the University of Southern California and then transferred to Mills College in Oakland, CA, completing her BA, and continued to pursue a career in entertainment.

Molly’s career in Hollywood took a toll on her – however she overcame those personal challenges and struggles and reconnected with her activism and community engagement. Molly began teaching meditation to women at the Brotman Hospital Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Center, where she created a program for women to heal from their addiction and rebuild their self-esteem. Many of these women were on the brink of homelessness. She taught yoga and meditation programs at other domestic violence shelters and rehabilitation facilities and eventually went on to start her own small business: Inside Out Fitness Wellness, with a goal to improve the mental and physical health of those experiencing trauma and abuse, and help empower those women to get back on their feet.

Since then, Molly has become a community organizer, Climate Reality Leader trained by Al Gore, environmental and animal welfare activist on the frontlines fighting for progressive values championing the People, Planet, and Animals. She is the progressive champion that the 5th council district needs. Molly has a compassionate and bold approach to solving the city of LA’s issues. She has worked to aid the homeless in her yoga teaching, along with volunteering at food distribution opportunities. She was head of a committee at Brentwood Presbyterian Church to ensure that our homeless neighbors had food and shelter.

Molly formed The Green Dream Campaign, in partnership with the West LA Democratic Club, working with many organizations and local Democratic leaders across LA County to go GREEN and push for sustainability by 2022. The Green Dream Campaign is founded on nine principles: the Green Dream Code of Ethics which will decrease our carbon footprint and fight the climate emergency impacting our communities.