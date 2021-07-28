Hope for Stomach Cancer is launching a series of Hope Webinars designed for patients & caregivers, beginning August 2

Amber, Stage IV Stomach Cancer Patient

Hope for Stomach Cancer is launching “Hope Webinars,” a series of webcasts designed for stomach cancer patients and caregivers, beginning August 2

Our goal is to provide the most up-to-date information. These webinars are designed to provide resources & educational support so that patients can make informed decisions and live their best lives.” — Aki Smith, Founder of Hope for Stomach Cancer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope for Stomach Cancer, one of the nation’s leading nonprofits for stomach cancer patients, is launching a new series of monthly webinars designed for those with stomach (gastric) cancer, their caregivers, and will include esophageal and GE junction cancers. The topics will be highly relevant to those facing cancer and the entire cancer community is welcomed. The first webinar will be held on August 2, 2021, at 11 am PST | 2 pm EST. Attendance is free. More information is available at HopeWebinar.org.

The first guest speaker will be Dr. Daniel Catenacci, a Gastrointestinal Medical Oncologist, Director of the Interdisciplinary Gastrointestinal Oncology Program, and Assistant Director of Translational Research Comprehensive Cancer Center at The University of Chicago Medical Center & Biological Sciences. Dr. Catenacci will present an overview of gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma and the implementation of new treatments in the metastatic setting, with a focus on optimal personalization of therapy for each individual based on predictive biomarkers.

The inaugural webinar will also feature Amber, a 31-year-old cancer patient who has been facing stage 4 stomach cancer for almost 3 years. Amber’s story is a powerful testament to the work that needs to be done for Stage IV stomach cancer patients around the world.

“We run a monthly stage 4 support group,” said Aki Smith, founder, and director of Hope for Stomach Cancer. “It was during those meetings that I noticed gaps in information and services. That’s why we created the Hope Webinars. It will allow people to watch live or go back and watch recordings of relevant topics any time they need to. The webinars will provide additional resources and support for those navigating this disease.”

The Stage 4 Support Group, in partnership with the Esophageal Cancer Education Foundation, a zoom-style support group that includes GI oncologists, sees about 50 registrations each month demonstrating a clear need in the community for more resources and guidance. Smith and the team at Hope for Stomach Cancer continue to assemble resources that are provided to patients, caregivers, and even medical providers free of charge. Other resources include a free bag of stomach cancer-specific materials and a navigational binder called Hope-In-A-Bag, listing of clinical trials, research and data sharing, and online support conversation. Resources and support are available 24 hours a day at StoCAN.org.

Upcoming webinars will include:

● August 2, 2021 @ 11 AM PST | 2 PM EST

Personalizing Therapy for Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma

Dr. Daniel Catenacci, Gastrointestinal Medical Oncologist @The University of Chicago

● September 17, 2021 @ 11 AM PST | 2 PM EST

Dietary Interventions for Gastric and Esophageal Cancer: Practical Tools for Patients

Nancee Jaffee MS, RDN @ UCLA

● October 15, 2021 @ 11 AM PST | 2 PM EST

Novel Diagnostics to Detect Stomach Cancer

SU2C Gastric Cancer Interception Research Team: Early Detection and Interception of Diffuse and Intestinal Gastric Cancer

Drs. Andrew T. Chan, Sandra W. Ryeom, and David A. Drew

● November 8, 2021 @ 10 AM PST | 1 PM EST

Surgical Strategies for Stage IV: Updates on IP Chemo | HIPEC | PIPAC

Drs. Samuel Klempner, Yanghee Woo, Brian Badgwell, and Andrew Blakely.

All webinars will be free. They will be recorded and posted to the organization's webinar website, HopeWebinar.org. This educational event is being brought to you in part by Merck, Taiho Oncology, Lilly Oncology and Daiichi-Sankyo. Hope for Stomach Cancer is grateful to their sponsors, their guests, and all their volunteers for giving hope to those with stomach cancer worldwide.

“Our goal at Hope for Stomach Cancer,” Smith explained. “Is to provide the most up-to-date information, as well as emotional support, for everyone affected by stomach cancer.

“A major focus for us is younger cancer victims as we’re seeing more and more stomach cancer in people in their 20s and 30s than ever before.

“These webinars and all our resources are designed to provide information and support so that stomach cancer patients can make informed decisions and live their best lives.”

Hope for Stomach Cancer is a 501(c)(3) that provides resources to patients, caregivers, and loved ones while promoting early detection and prevention to the general and medical communities. Hope creates and facilitates programs that enable those affected by stomach cancer to take actionable steps to live the best possible life through each phase of the disease. Our vision is to bridge the gap between research and patient care.