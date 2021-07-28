Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ELC Absconder Cook Apprehended

An offender participating in Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) who absconded from his approved residence in Avery County last month has been apprehended.

Oscar Cook (#0085998) was serving active sentences for Habitual Felon, Larceny over $1,000 and Possession with the Intent to Sell Schedule II Controlled Substance.  He had a projected release date of July 2, 2021. He now faces escape charges.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

More information about ELC is available here and here.

 

