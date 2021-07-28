Northbound I-579 Ramp to 7th Avenue Set to Reopen Thursday Morning in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the reopening of the ramp that carries traffic from northbound I-579 to 7th Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County is anticipated to occur Thursday morning, July 29 weather permitting.

The ramp from northbound I-579 to 7th Avenue is expected to reopen to unobstructed traffic at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday morning. As part of the I-579 “Cap” Urban Connector project, the ramp was closed to traffic for nearly 700 consecutive days beginning on September 6, 2019. The ramp is reopening a week early.

The long-term closure was required for pier construction within the limits of the ramp to support the bridge cap structure. A total of four piers were constructed. The work included deep foundation work consisting of 42 caissons drilled to a depth of 35 feet, 42 new concrete columns which support four pier caps that range from 86 to 106 feet in length to support the 126 pre-stressed adjacent box beam bridge. Additional work performed during the long-term closure included the reconstruction of drainage and pavement structure on the ramp, installation of a new highway lighting system under the bridge, and the staging of equipment and material for access and work on the structure and park.

Remaining work on the project includes underdeck lighting installation, milling and paving operations, and installation of park items including sidewalks, artwork, and lighting. This work, and seeding and planting, will continue through November 2021. Restrictions on I-579, local roadways, and various ramps will continue through the remainder of the project.

Approximately 2,250 vehicles use the ramp each day.

The $29.34 million project, sponsored by the City of Pittsburgh and the Sports and Exhibition Authority, consists of the construction of a structure spanning I-579 to link downtown Pittsburgh and the Hill District. In part, the Cap project will create a new three-acre greenspace which will include pedestrian pathways, bicycle routes, rain gardens for stormwater management, and design elements from neighborhood artists. Additional construction activities include retrofitting existing retaining walls and bridges to accommodate the new structure, roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements, traffic signals, highway lighting, ITS, and landscaping. For additional details on the project including information on sustainability, funding, and public input please visit http://www.pgh-sea.com/ and select I-579 CAP from the navigation bar.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for I-579 Crosstown Boulevard traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – I-579 Cap Project” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #