US-41/M-28 signal work in Ishpeming next week

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

July 28, 2021 - Motorists at the US-41/M-28 intersection with Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming should expect lane closures next Wednesday and Thursday while traffic signal equipment is being installed.

Intermittent brief lane closures near the intersection will be necessary Wednesday, Aug. 4, and Thursday, Aug. 5. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) urges motorists to use caution when approaching the intersection.

The signal will continue to function normally during the work.