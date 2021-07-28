Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US-41/M-28 signal work in Ishpeming next week

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

July 28, 2021 - Motorists at the US-41/M-28 intersection with Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming should expect lane closures next Wednesday and Thursday while traffic signal equipment is  being installed.

Intermittent brief lane closures near the intersection will be necessary Wednesday, Aug. 4, and Thursday, Aug. 5. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) urges motorists to use caution when approaching the intersection.

The signal will continue to function normally during the work.

