US-41/M-28 signal work in Ishpeming next week

Intermittent brief lane closures near the intersection will be necessary Wednesday, Aug. 4, and Thursday, Aug. 5. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) urges motorists to use caution when approaching the intersection.
The signal will continue to function normally during the work.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.