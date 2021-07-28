Learn to Hunt program opens registration for youth waterfowl workshop

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a program to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook waterfowl to youth who have little to no waterfowl hunting experience on Aug. 28, at the Olofson Shooting Range, near Polk City.

The workshop will feature knowledge and skills building sessions with hands-on learning as well as a live-fire wingshooting.

“For those interested in the challenge of waterfowl hunting as a means of sourcing their own protein, this program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Participants will learn basic strategies for hunting waterfowl such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook the ducks and geese. The wingshooting session will provide lessons on shooting techniques and range time for those looking to improve their shooting skills.

The course runs from 2 to 7 p.m., and is designed for participants 8 years of age and older. The cost is $35 for the course and includes a meal and a youth membership to Delta Waterfowl. The event will be held at Olofson Shooting Range, near Polk City. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged. Youth must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

For more information or to begin the registration process go to: http://events.constantcontact. com/register/event?llr= dep4qyuab&oeidk= a07eibwgrcc4dc3d46d

The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and Delta Waterfowl. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.