New Position Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following position:

INTERIM – ACCOUNTING TECHNICIAN 1 Fiscal Unit TBI Headquarters, Nashville

Job Duties:Responsible for accounts payable in the state accounting system, auditing overtime reimbursement requests, compiling invoices for overtime reimbursement, tracking expenses within Excel spreadsheets, posting payments with QuickBooks, opening and sorting mail, using adding machine to total deposit information, and filing accounting documents to proper locations.

This vacancy is for a one (1) year interim appointment. Be advised, incumbent will be separated at the conclusion of the interim appointment

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and experience equivalent to two years of full-time clerical accounting or auditing work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time clerical accounting or auditing experience may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis. Substitution of Education for Experience: Accounting coursework from an accredited college or technical institute may substitute for the required experience under one of the following conditions: 4.5 quarter hours in accounting or bookkeeping is equivalent to a one-year substitution, 9 quarter hours in accounting or bookkeeping is equivalent to a two-year substitution; 12 quarter hours in accounting or bookkeeping is equivalent to a two and a half year substitution; 15 quarter hours in accounting and bookkeeping is equivalent to a three-year substitution.

Monthly Salary: $2,393 – $3,827

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 16155. This position will be posted on April 7 – April 13, 2021 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.