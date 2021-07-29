Breaking product news for CBD/Mushroom stock Link Reservations Inc./LinkResPet (OTC: $LRSV)
LRSV Preparing to Launch its 2nd Mushroom Wellness Product Aimed at Stress & Anxiety for People
Link Reservations Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRSV)LONDON , UK, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking CBD/Mushroom stock news from Investorideas.com Newswire- Link Reservations Inc. (OTC: LRSV), (the “Company”), a provider of medicinal mushroom and cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products for both humans and pets, announces it is preparing to develop & launch its second functional mushroom product via its subsidiary DailyLife CBD. The new tincture product, tailored for people, will feature both CBD and a wide spectrum of functional mushrooms (including Lion’s Mane & Shiitake) which potentially can help the body with a better response to stress and anxiety. The new product when fully developed & launched for sale will be our 2nd mushroom wellness product for humans. Our first mushroom product can be purchased for sale on DailyLifeCBD.com utilizing #BTC/ #crypto and traditional forms of payment. Our expectation is to be done with development of our 2nd mushroom wellness product within six weeks.
Since the pandemic, the Western world’s population has felt more isolated than ever, with already 13%+ of people from the USA taking some form of antidepressant medication. The lockdown of the pandemic has only exacerbated this with the increased use of SSRIs, alcohol, and street drugs.
There are two pandemics currently working their way through Western Culture, Covid and mental health. Drug and alcohol addiction are also mental health issues at their core. Poor mental health finds its way through every part of our institutions, economy, and family life.
Plant medicine and psychedelic medicine data are coming into focus and becoming clear that many people suffering from depression, anxiety, and PTSD can benefit from well-structured experiences with these tools.
For centuries, people have been turning to mushrooms as natural stress relievers. Our "De-Stress" mushroom wellness product will be a convenient and delicious way to reap all the benefits that mushroom supplements provide for the body and mind.
DailyLife CBD "De-Stress" product will feature an organic blend of several different medicinal mushrooms, including Lions Mane, Shiitake, Passiflora, Ashwaganda. By focusing on a variety of mushrooms the product is able to encompass multiple stress coping benefits & potentially aide in overall mental wellness. In addition, DailyLife CBD "De- Stress" also includes 250mg of hemp oil CBD extract and 100mg of vitamin C & MCT Oil plus botanicals known to promote healthy mood.
Rene Lauritsen, Link Reservations Inc CEO commented: “We are very excited to add our 2nd mushroom wellness product for humans via our subsidiary DailyLifeCBD.com and we think it can our most successful mushroom offering to date. We look forward to laws evolving so we can offer other forms of mushroom wellness products such as those that contain "Magic Mushroom." We look forward to completion of development & launch for sale of our second mushroom wellness product. ."
For more information about LinkResPet or to purchase CBD products for pets, please visit www.linkrespet.com or follow them on Twitter on @res_pet
For more information about DailyLifeCBD, the Company’s range of CBD and mushroom products for people, please visit: https://dailylifecbd.com/
About Link Reservations Inc.
Link Reservations Inc is a CBD and wellness product provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of both people and pets worldwide. Its trades through its two brands; LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD. LinkResPet develops and markets hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses. DailyLifeCBD provides everyday hemp based CBD wellness and mushroom products for people. The Company has operations in both the US and Europe.
Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:
The information in this Press Release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.
Link Reservations Inc
400 Thames Valley Park Drive
Reading Berkshire RG6 1 PT
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 330 808 0897
Paid News -Disclaimer/Disclosure: Disclosure : this news release featuring LRSV is a paid for news release on Investorideas.com More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp
About Investorideas.com
https://www.investorideas.com/About/
Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas.com
https://www.investorideas.com/Resources/Newsletter.asp
Investors can trade these stocks and other ideas on our site using our list of top stock trading apps including Robinhood, Acorn, Stash and others.
Dawn Van Zant
Investorideas.com
+ +1 800 665 0411
email us here