Maryland Horse Industry Board Accepting 2022 Grant Applications

July 28, 2021

Grant application period runs from August 1 – October 4

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB), a program within the Maryland Department of Agriculture, will begin accepting grant applications on August 1, 2021, for research, educational, and promotional projects that support horses, strengthen the equestrian community, and/or develop new opportunities for the Maryland horse industry. The deadline to apply is October 4, 2021.

“Horses are a critical economic driver in Maryland and an important part of our agriculture industry,” said Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “The equine sector alone adds an additional $1.3 billion to the state’s economy and impacts more than 21,000 jobs. The grants provided by the Maryland Horse Industry Board ensure that our state remains a world-class equestrian epicenter for years to come.”

Projects will be evaluated for the quality of their written presentation; possible impact and value to the industry; feasibility of the project; financial need; and potential for matching funds. Grant requests should not exceed $3,000. The average grant amount is approximately $1,000. In 2021, 33 projects received a total of $30,000 in grant allocations.

Applicants are strongly urged to read the 2022 grant guidelines carefully. Proposals that are aligned with action items found in the 2019 Maryland Horse Forum Report will be given strong consideration as well as applications that aim to enhance diversity and inclusion in the Maryland horse industry. Organizations eligible for grants include, but are not limited to, nonprofit organizations; clubs and associations; businesses; licensed farms and stables; schools and educational institutions; and government entities.

Grant recipients will be announced no later than January 1, 2022. Funding will be available after that date. Projects should be completed by June 30, 2022.

The MHIB was established in 1998 to promote and develop the equine industry in Maryland. Funding for these grants and for the MHIB is provided by the Maryland Feed Fund, which collects $6 on every ton of horse feed sold in Maryland. Since the Maryland Feed Fund was established in 2002, the MHIB has awarded over $500,000 in grants to nearly 400 projects throughout Maryland.

Visit the MHIB website to view the 2022 grant guidelines and grant applications. For more information, please contact the MHIB’s Executive Director Ross Peddicord at (240) 344-0000 or ross.peddicord@maryland.gov.

# # #

