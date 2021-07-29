Veriday Hosting Product Launch Event with speakers from Novarica and Forrester
Veriday, a leading digital transformation solutions provider, is excited to announce its upcoming launch event on October 26th, 2021.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 26th, 2021, Veriday will be hosting a launch event for its flagship product, Digital Agent. Join us as we host insightful keynote sessions from Forrester and Novarica and announce exciting new advancements being brought to the Digital Agent platform as it expands further into the US.
Participants will learn about what’s hot & what’s not in Wealth and Insurance Tech and access to insights from Forrester and Novarica industry reports. Additionally, learn about the new features that are being rolled out to the leading marketing platform for regulated industries, Digital Agent. We will be bringing in some of the leading institutions in North America and why they are utilizing Digital Agent to enable their marketing programs.
Sign up here: https://www.veriday.com/digital-agent-launch-event/
If you are unable to attend, be sure to register to get a copy of the Forrester and Novarica session and to stay up to date with the latest news about Veriday and Digital Agent.
About Digital Agent
Digital Agent® is an enterprise marketing platform that allows head office marketing teams to boost sales efforts by supporting all stages of the buyer journey to create more personalized connections at scale.
Our integrated marketing cloud is packed with practical features (such as; Websites, Email, Social, Blog, Events, Compliance) that empower financial advisors to take control of their digital presence and enable marketing departments to easily manage hundreds or thousands of websites and content delivery channels.
About Veriday Inc.
Veriday’s diverse experience, products and professional services allow them to effectively tailor enterprise solutions for partners operating across industries including healthcare, financial services, government, insurance and engineering, providing us with critical insights and deep customer relationships throughout North America.
