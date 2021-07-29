Tx3 Listed as Sample Vendor in 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle for Life Science Manufacturing, Quality and Supply Chain Report
Tx3 Services was recognized among 9 vendors in the Digital Validation Tools CategoryDOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tx3 Services, a leading solution provider of FDA compliance solutions in software quality and software testing, today announced that it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the 2021 Gartner ® Hype Cycle™ for Life Sciences Manufacturing, Quality and Supply Chain report. Tx3 Services was named in the Digital Validation category. [1]
Although a highly impactful and high yield methodology, Digital Validation is still somewhat of an emerging practice for many Life Sciences organizations. However, it has become increasingly important as more and more teams are remote and geographically dispersed.
Further, with business units requiring higher quality at faster speed, along with continued cloud and digital transformation initiatives, traditional approaches to validation have become less practical and more disruptive than ever. As a result, more organizations are beginning to adopt approaches to validation that are less reliant on traditional documentation, and instead leverage a more embedded, automated, and digital approach to computer systems validation to meet their software quality and compliance objectives.
According to the report, “Gartner has observed renewed interest from manufacturers on how digital and virtual validation will transform existing best practices as companies seek to transition to paperless and more automated operations.” [1]
As a practice that Tx3 has been promoting for years, digital validation seems to be taking a stronghold amongst forward-thinking Life Science organizations. We believe that the continued research provided by such a venerable market analysis source as Gartner should only help to encourage teams to evaluate its merits.
"Our primary focus as an organization has been to develop a robust digital validation platform that enables a more nimble, modern approach to validation and testing regulated applications for our clients," said Eric Toburen, Managing Partner at Tx3 Services. "We consider that being named by Gartner as a Sample Vendor just helps to reinforce our solution’s place in the Life Sciences world."
[1] Gartner, “Hype Cycle for Life Science Manufacturing, Quality and Supply Chain, 2021”, Michael Shanler, Andrew Stevens, Rick Foranzosa, 20 July 2021.
Gartner Disclaimer:
GARTNER and Hype Cycle are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose
