M-60 shoulder resurfacing east of Niles starts Monday

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Cass

HIGHWAY: M-60

CLOSEST CITY: Niles

START DATE: Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be resurfacing the shoulders along 7 miles of M-60 between US-12 and Leet Road. The $1.2 million investment includes cold milling, resurfacing and asphalt shoulder widening.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will preserve the pavement and extend the life of the roadway, as well as improve ride quality and safety for motorists. Improved shoulder pavement provides a safe alternate lane when work is being performed on the travel lanes or when traffic needs to be diverted around an incident.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be single-lane closures on M-60 during work.

