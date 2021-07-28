M-60 shoulder resurfacing east of Niles starts Monday
COUNTY: Cass
HIGHWAY: M-60
CLOSEST
START DATE: Monday, Aug. 2, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be resurfacing the shoulders along 7 miles of M-60 between US-12 and Leet Road. The $1.2 million investment includes cold milling, resurfacing and asphalt shoulder widening.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will preserve the pavement and extend the life of the roadway, as well as improve ride quality and safety for motorists. Improved shoulder pavement provides a safe alternate lane when work is being performed on the travel lanes or when traffic needs to be diverted around an incident.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be single-lane closures on M-60 during work.