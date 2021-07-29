Magnificent Texas Custom Estate Home to be Sold at Auction with Supreme Auctions
Glen Gables offers incomparable luxury in the coveted Preston Hollow community, and hits the block on August 28, 2021
Home to celebrities, politicians, business executives & sports figures, it is no surprise that the Preston Hollow neighborhood is home to Mark Cuban, and is extremely desired among luxury home buyers.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the highly sought-after Preston Hollow community of north Dallas, the Tudor-style estate of Glen Gables delivers unequaled one-of-a-kind elements, while providing an awe-inspiring sense of comfort and warmth in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. Supreme Auctions will offer this distinctive elegant home at auction on August 28, in cooperation with Danna Morguloff-Hayden of Ebby Halliday, Realtors.
— Jennie Heal
“Glen Gables provides the ideal locale to live, work and play,” stated Jennie Heal, President of Supreme Auctions. “Located on an exclusive street that practically dead-ends, privacy is definitely in abundance. With the property being situated in a community that has a rich history of being home to celebrities, politicians (including George W. Bush), business executives and sports figures, it is no surprise that the Preston Hollow neighborhood is home to Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, and is extremely desired among luxury home buyers.”
Dreams do come true at Glen Gables, as no detail has been left to chance. The English-style estate encompasses seven spacious bedrooms, six bathrooms, three-car garage, four fireplaces, elevator, whole-house generator, gourmet kitchen, finished recreational basement, wine room, picturesque covered patio, heated saltwater pool/spa, media room, breathtaking great room, formal dining room, private study, and a library.
“Partnering with Supreme Auctions, with their 100% sales record this year, is an exciting opportunity,” stated Agent, Danna Morguloff-Hayden. “Our knowledge of the Preston Hollow area in Dallas coupled with the firm’s accelerated marketing process will showcase this incredible luxury home to all potential buyers that seek and value custom, quality finishes.”
The new owners of Glen Gables will truly escape from the ordinary with this meticulous property. The spectacular unique touches that make up this home will fill you with a deep feeling of perfect bliss. Each nuance, including the hammer beam ceilings, stained glass windows, and decorative lighting, was painstakingly selected or created to ensure opulence, beauty, and a tranquil state of mind.
“This leafy, quiet neighborhood is delightfully peaceful in the middle of a huge, bustling city,” stated the current owner. “The private schools close by and really nice neighbors made it attractive to us. This home was designed by us from the ground up. We wanted a space to contain our collection of art and objects from our travels around the world; while at the same time being comfortable, welcoming, and inviting without being pretentious or stuffy. Glen Gables provides enough room to house kids and grandkids, host parties, cooking classes, family gatherings and generally be the hub of our enormous family.”
This magical Tudor-style home in Preston Hollow will be sold at auction on August 28. To learn more, contact Supreme Auctions at (866) 929-2243 or visit SupremeAuctions.com.
About Supreme Auctions
Supreme Auctions, the firm who started the Luxury Real Estate Auction Industry, is a leader in high-end real estate property auctions, providing proprietary accelerated marketing services unique to each distinctive property represented and sold. The company has a dedicated team of auction marketing professionals that provide decades of expertise, integrity, and knowledge. As the Architects of the Industry™, Supreme Auctions provides the highest level of service to both sellers and buyers of multimillion-dollar properties by combining experience with the most current technology and marketing resources. The company offers affluent sellers and elite brokerages worldwide the optimal auction strategy to ideally suit each exclusive property, providing services that are unparalleled in the luxury real estate auction industry.
Dallas Texas Luxury Custom Home For Sale by Auction August 28