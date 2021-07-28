Weil-McLain is Winner in Prestigious ACHR News Dealer Design Awards

ECO Tec High Efficiency Boiler

Company's ECO® Tec Recognized as the Top Boiler Design for 2021

BURR RIDGE, ILLINOIS, USA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weil-McLain was recognized for excellence in product design and efficiency in the 18th annual Dealer Design Awards Program sponsored by The Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Newsmagazine. An independent panel of contractors acted as judges in the contest that had 117 entries.

The company’s ECO® Tec premium residential gas boiler was the silver winner in the HVAC High Efficiency Residential Equipment product category – the top award presented to any boiler manufacturer for 2021. The ACHR News is the leading trade magazine in the heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries.

NEWS Publisher Mike Murphy stated, "These awards give us a unique opportunity to recognize the outstanding research and development efforts that go into many of the products serving the HVACR industry and the awards issue gives our readers an opportunity to read about innovative installation and service solutions."

"Weil-McLain is dedicated to producing hydronic heating systems at the forefront of innovation that meet and exceed the demands of our customers," said Mike Boyd, product manager with Weil-McLain. "This prestigious honor for our ECO Tec boiler is a testament to our outstanding product design team. We are delighted to be recognized in the high efficiency category and for having the top boiler product of the year."

The 95% AFUE ECO Tec boiler meets nearly all residential needs including multi-zone and combi applications. It features a long-lasting fire tube heat exchanger and is available in combi versions with response time and domestic hot water (DHW) output designed to meet the demanding needs of residential replacement applications. ECO Tec is easy to install, use and service, operates whisper quiet, and is among the most energy efficient residential boilers available today.

Winning entries in the Dealer Design Awards were featured in the July 26, 2021, issue of The ACHR News, which is distributed nationally to over 27,000 HVACR contractors, wholesalers and distributors, and other industry professionals. For more information and further coverage, visit www.achrnews.com or www.weil-mclain.com.

# # #

About Weil-McLain

Weil-McLain® is a leading North American designer and manufacturer of hydronic comfort heating systems for residential, commercial and institutional buildings. Founded in 1881, Weil-McLain is based in the Chicago suburb of Burr Ridge, Ill., with manufacturing facilities in Michigan City, Ind., and Eden, N.C., and regional sales offices throughout the United States.

Weil-McLain hydronic boilers and indirect-fired water heaters integrate the latest in advanced controls and materials using cast iron, stainless steel and aluminum with sophisticated heat exchanger technologies that deliver optimum energy efficiency and reliability. Architects, engineers, contractors, facility managers and homeowners rely on Weil-McLain to address a variety of comfort heating needs. Products are engineered with aesthetics, functionality, safety and structural tolerance in mind. Additional information is available at www.weil-mclain.com.