THX™ In-Floor Convector from Marley Engineered Products Captures Gold in 2020 CSE Product of the Year Awards

THX™ In-Floor Convector Trench Heater

THX Series trench heater selected as the top winner in the HVAC/R Systems & Equipment category of finalists

BENNETTSVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marley Engineered Products, a leading manufacturer of specified floor-to-ceiling heating and ventilation solutions, announced today that its THX™ Series In-Floor Convector has been selected as the gold winner in the HVAC/R Systems & Equipment category of the 2020 Consulting-Specifying Engineer (CSE) Product of the Year awards.

Considered one of the most prestigious honors in the HVAC market, the CSE’s Product of the Year contest is the premier award for new products in the HVAC, fire/life safety, electrical and plumbing systems engineering markets. Now in its 16th year, the annual reader-choice program was created to provide CSE readers with information about the top new product in their fields. With a large pool of new product finalists, gold, silver and bronze winners are selected in each of 11 different categories by qualified engineers and building professionals.

Designed and built with the user in mind, the THX™ Series in-floor convection perimeter trench heater directly addresses a building's need for supplemental heat against the curtain walls and glazing, while fully integrating with the architects' designed interior spaces. Featuring a zero vertical profile that eliminates visual disruptions while preserving the building’s heat envelope and amplifying building aesthetics, engineers can maximize building comfort and reclaim floor space with the most compact, in-floor natural convector on the market today.*

In addition, THX units have been designed with durability in mind and include features focused on water and debris management - UL approved, sealed junction boxes and debris catch screens.

“Marley Engineered Products is dedicated to producing heating products at the forefront of innovation that exceed the demands of our customers and provide the ultimate in heating comfort,” said Andrew Martin, Product Manager for Marley Engineered Products. “To have the THX™ Series In-Floor Convector recognized as one of the best products of 2020 and receive such a prestigious award selected by our peers who work with and install our products, is a true honor.”

Winners are featured in the December issue of Consulting-Specifying Engineer and will be honored at the annual Engineering Awards in Manufacturing dinner in Spring 2021, in Chicago, hosted by CFE Media and Technology.

To learn more about the THX Series In-Floor Convector visit http://www.marleymep.com or locate the nearest Marley Engineered Products sales rep at http://www.marleymep.com/en/berko/where-to-buy/.

# # #

About Marley Engineered Products®

Marley Engineered Products® is a leading North American designer and manufacturer of reliable comfort heating and ventilation solutions for residential, commercial and institutional buildings. Founded in 1926, the company’s expertise in thermal engineering began in 1922 with the inception of the Power Plant Equipment Company, which later became the Marley Company.

Today, Marley Engineered Products is recognized by contractors, architects, engineers and HVAC professionals for providing a wide range of high-performance, reliable heating and ventilation equipment. Marley Engineered Products’ brands include QMark®, Berko®, Fahrenheat® and Leading Edge®, providing a wide range of innovative, quality engineered, commercial, industrial, and residential electric comfort heaters as well as ventilation solutions.

Marley Engineered Products’ manufacturing operations are based in Bennettsville, S.C., with regional sales representatives located throughout the U.S. and an administrative office in Burr Ridge, Ill.

Additional information is available at www.marleymep.com.

*As of January 2020