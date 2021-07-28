More than 80 Police Departments across Southeast Pennsylvania to Target Aggressive Drivers during Statewide Mobilization

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that more than 80 municipal police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties will join the Pennsylvania State Police in a coordinated aggressive driving enforcement wave to help reduce the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities on area roadways as part of a statewide mobilization that runs through August 22.

The enforcement wave will focus on red light running, tailgating, pedestrian safety, and heavy truck violations. Motorists exhibiting other aggressive actions or unsafe behaviors such as speeding or distracted driving may also be cited.

Law enforcement will use traffic enforcement zones, saturation patrols, speed enforcement details, corridor enforcement, work zone enforcement, and multi-jurisdictional patrol strategies to identify and cite aggressive drivers.

Municipal police agencies that participated in last year’s campaign wrote 43,349 citations, including 22,353 for speeding, 1,003 for occupant protection violations, 3,077 for red light violations, and 126 impaired driving arrests.

The enforcement is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project. It is funded by part of the department’s investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

If you encounter an aggressive driver, PennDOT offers these tips:

Get out of their way and don't challenge them.

Stay relaxed, avoid eye contact, and ignore rude gestures.

Don't block the passing lane if you are driving slower than most of the traffic.

PennDOT’s media center offers resources for safety organizations, community groups, or others who share safety information with their stakeholders. Social-media-sized graphics highlighting topics such as seat belts, impaired driving, and distracted driving can be found online at www.PennDOT.gov in the “Media Center” under the “About Us” footer.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

# # #

The following police departments in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties will participate in the current aggressive driving mobilization:

