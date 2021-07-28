Central Roofing Company Creates Space for All at Fraser Sensory Building
Central Roofing Company, a long-time supporter of Fraser, is giving its time and expertise to renovate the Fraser Sensory Building at the Minnesota State Fair.
Before, many families of children with autism or who have sensory sensitivities, would have a hard time attending The Great Minnesota Get-Together. But now, they’ll have a safe space to be in.”ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Roofing Company, a long-time supporter of Fraser, is donating its time and expertise to renovate the Fraser Sensory Building at the Minnesota State Fair. Fraser, Minnesota’s largest and most experienced provider of autism and early childhood mental health services, is new to the Minnesota State Fair in 2021.
— Jason Stock, Central Roofing Vice President and CFO
The Fraser Sensory Building is on Cosgrove St., between Dan Patch Ave. and Wright Ave, adjacent to the wheelchair rentals and Home Improvement Building. It will feature a take-a-break sensory space for people with sensory processing difficulties, who may find the sights, smells, noise, bright lights and crowds of the fair overwhelming.
However, the building needed some renovations to make it a truly inclusive and sensory-friendly space for people of all abilities.
“I’m excited about this project because it opens up the fair to so many more people,” says Jason Stock, Central Roofing Vice President and CFO. “Before, many families of children with autism or who have sensory sensitivities, would have a hard time attending The Great Minnesota Get-Together. But now with the Fraser Sensory Building, they’ll have a safe space to be in.”
Stock says his team has enjoyed doing a construction project that gives back to the community.
“Every person who works at Fraser just shows so much compassion towards their clients and the community,” says Stock. “They’re always trying to make everyone’s days brighter and easier, and I’m glad Central gets to be a part of that.”
Central Roofing Company is the premier roofing company in Minnesota. The family-owned company has been leading the industry in innovation and services since 1929.
Fraser is the premier provider of a continuum of evidence-based services that help individuals navigate autism, mental health and diverse needs at every stage of life. The nonprofit provides education, employment, healthcare and housing that helps clients thrive from infancy through adulthood. Visit www.fraser.org to learn more.
###
Nancy Baldrica
Fraser
6127234571 ext.
nancy.baldrica@fraser.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn