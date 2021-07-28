COVID-19 Daily Update 7-28-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old male from Webster County, an 87-year old female from Fayette County, and a 54-year old male from Logan County.
“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to schedule your COVID vaccine today.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,536), Berkeley (13,029), Boone (2,201), Braxton (1,047), Brooke (2,269), Cabell (9,049), Calhoun (403), Clay (544), Doddridge (653), Fayette (3,629), Gilmer (893), Grant (1,320), Greenbrier (2,921), Hampshire (1,939), Hancock (2,870), Hardy (1,591), Harrison (6,321), Jackson (2,293), Jefferson (4,855), Kanawha (15,663), Lewis (1,346), Lincoln (1,615), Logan (3,332), Marion (4,745), Marshall (3,590), Mason (2,123), McDowell (1,661), Mercer (5,273), Mineral (3,010), Mingo (2,808), Monongalia (9,493), Monroe (1,238), Morgan (1,267), Nicholas (1,951), Ohio (4,368), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (963), Pocahontas (689), Preston (2,975), Putnam (5,445), Raleigh (7,163), Randolph (2,884), Ritchie (772), Roane (671), Summers (870), Taylor (1,322), Tucker (550), Tyler (759), Upshur (2,021), Wayne (3,223), Webster (593), Wetzel (1,417), Wirt (469), Wood (8,033), Wyoming (2,102).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Putnam, Ritchie, Tyler/Wetzel and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Parking Lot, 510 South Raleigh Street, Martinsburg, WV
Doddridge County
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
Lincoln County
Putnam County
Ritchie County
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV
Tyler/Wetzel Counties
Wayne County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV