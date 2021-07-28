COVID-19 Daily Update 7-28-2021

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old male from Webster County, an 87-year old female from Fayette County, and a 54-year old male from Logan County.

“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to schedule your COVID vaccine today.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,536), Berkeley (13,029), Boone (2,201), Braxton (1,047), Brooke (2,269), Cabell (9,049), Calhoun (403), Clay (544), Doddridge (653), Fayette (3,629), Gilmer (893), Grant (1,320), Greenbrier (2,921), Hampshire (1,939), Hancock (2,870), Hardy (1,591), Harrison (6,321), Jackson (2,293), Jefferson (4,855), Kanawha (15,663), Lewis (1,346), Lincoln (1,615), Logan (3,332), Marion (4,745), Marshall (3,590), Mason (2,123), McDowell (1,661), Mercer (5,273), Mineral (3,010), Mingo (2,808), Monongalia (9,493), Monroe (1,238), Morgan (1,267), Nicholas (1,951), Ohio (4,368), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (963), Pocahontas (689), Preston (2,975), Putnam (5,445), Raleigh (7,163), Randolph (2,884), Ritchie (772), Roane (671), Summers (870), Taylor (1,322), Tucker (550), Tyler (759), Upshur (2,021), Wayne (3,223), Webster (593), Wetzel (1,417), Wirt (469), Wood (8,033), Wyoming (2,102).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Calhoun County in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for thevaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Putnam, Ritchie, Tyler/Wetzel and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Parking Lot, 510 South Raleigh Street, Martinsburg, WV

Doddridge County

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV