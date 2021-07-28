MDOT virtual public meetings Aug. 3 and 4 to discuss draft Michigan Mobility 2045 plan

Contact:

Monica Monsma, MDOT Public Involvement and Hearings Officer, 517-335-4381Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend virtual public meetings on the draft plan for Michigan Mobility 2045 (MM2045), the statewide long-range transportation plan (SLRTP). During these virtual meetings, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

WHO: Interested residents Community stakeholders Local businesses MDOT staff and contractors

WHEN: Aug. 3, 2021, 5 p.m. Link to register Join by phone: 312-626-6799 Zoom Webinar ID: 893 3650 4950 Passcode: 659439

Aug. 4, 2021, 10 a.m. Link to register Join by phone: 312-626-6799 Zoom Webinar ID: 895 8637 2523 Passcode: 763246

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

To make a request, please send it at least seven days prior to the events to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: The SLRTP provides direction for Michigan with an aspirational multimodal vision, comprehensive goals/objectives, and actionable strategies to achieve that vision. The MM2045 team is seeking public and stakeholder input, including views on freight, rail, transit, passenger, aviation, bicycle, pedestrian, highway, and other transportation issues important to Michigan.

The plan is the first of its kind to incorporate an overall vision of the state's transportation system and includes two additional federally required documents: the State Rail Plan and State Freight Plan. These three documents combined into one will provide a streamlined vision of the transportation future in Michigan across all modes. MM2045 also developed Michigan's first statewide active transportation plan and statewide transit strategy.

In addition to the public meetings, comments can be submitted to the MM2045 team through Aug. 31 by e-mailing MDOT-MichiganMobility@Michigan.gov, visiting the MM2045 website at http://MichiganMobility.org/find/comments.aspx, by phone or mail to:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381