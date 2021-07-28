Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
xBound Wins Pitch Competition

xBound: Experience Matters

xBound won the first place prize in Philadelphia's Venture Cafe's OnRamp pitch competition.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- xBound is proud to announce that we took first-place in Philadelphia’s Venture Café OnRamp pitch competition.

Philadelphia’s Venture Café is dedicated to helping Philadelphia’s start-up community with learning and mentorship. The Cafe also hosts several incubator programs. Its newest incubator is called, “OnRamp”.

OnRamp’s focus is on entrepreneurs who are at the beginning of their business journey. This spring OnRamp hosted its first cohort of founders who participated in an eight-week program incubator program that culminating in a pitch competition on July 8th. Fifty-four companies applied to this program, ten companies made it to the finals and these ten semifinalists were then invited to pitch to a group of judges and investors.

You can watch our winning pitch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BK2Lxl-QN5Q

Philadelphia PACT: https://philadelphiapact.com
Venture Café: https://venturecafephiladelphia.org/

