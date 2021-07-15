xBound Launch. For Businesses Who Require Flexible And Highly Experienced Talent

xBound: Experience Matters

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, we are pleased to announce the launch of xBound, www.xBound.us, a new recruitment platform targeting some of the most knowledgeable experts in the workforce—late-career and semi-retired talent.

xBound is a dual-sided network dedicated to helping companies and organizations benefit from the valuable expertise and wisdom of late-career and semi-retired talent.

Every day in America, 10,000 people retire. They are walking out the doors of our businesses, organizations and nonprofits and taking years of accumulated experience, wisdom and technical knowledge.

This massive waste of human capital is happening while our workforce is also undergoing an unprecedented transformation.

Between current demographic challenges, there are just not enough millennials to fully replace the retiring “boomers,” and the lasting impact of Covid-19 and the virtual business life it is leaving in its wake. We have created the need for a more flexible and independent workforce. This shift will create many career pivots, re-hiring’s, part-time and project-based opportunities. These changes are driving a need for companies to easily connect to people with experience, who can fulfill these roles without having to spend scarce resources on training, mentoring or supervision.

Highly experienced people also have a tremendous desire to mentor younger professionals. Our newer entrepreneurial companies are now discovering how seasoned talent can prevent “wheel reinvention”, allowing them to quickly institute best practices and accelerate their growth.

xBound’s targeted and optimized interface will make it easy for companies to connect with and create the diversified, experienced, and flexible workforce of the future. Our user interface and search engine will be optimized for this target market for both employers seeking talent and workers seeking opportunity.

Moving forward, xBound will also be a source of training and learning. xBound will drive user engagement with news, forum and thought leadership sections. xBound will be a source for highly curated information that will help users embrace this new stage of business and career life. xBound will be a place where companies can learn how best to engage with these demographic and seasoned professionals and will be able to up-skill, re-skill and become an even more valuable resource for the companies and non-profits who hire them.

Currently xBound is a free service for companies and non-profits in search of “seasoned” talent and for people seeking that next great late career opportunity.