WolfePak Acquires Welltrax, a leader in Bulk Commodity Transportation Management
Adds Cloud-Based, Load, Dispatch, and Driver Management to WolfePak’s Mobile Product SuiteABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WolfePak Software, a leading provider of business automation cloud solutions for the oil and gas industry, today announced the acquisition of the Welltrax and Fleet Management product lines from Vertrax.
Welltrax is a cloud-based, fully integrated load, dispatch, and driver management solution designed for bulk transporters. Through a best-in-class, configurable mobile driver workflow and a highly intuitive dispatch interface, bulk commodity haulers can streamline operations, lower operating costs, and increase profits, all for less than 1% of revenue.
Welltrax enables its customers to create loads, dispatch them to drivers, track load progress in real-time, and invoice and settle loads in a seamless workflow. Welltrax is configurable to streamline operations for Crude Oil, Waste and Production Water, Bulk Diesel, LPG, NGL, Sand, Chemicals, Food and Dairy, Asphalt, and Aggregate haulers.
WolfePak customers will also have access to additional fleet management solutions with the acquisition of Welltrax. Welltrax provides integrations with Electronic Logging Devices (ELD), Telematics, and Tracking devices (supplied by Geotab, Samsara, and Phillips Connect). As well as provide Truck Cameras and Leading Fleet Maintenance solutions. These integrations position Welltrax to offer a consolidated, integrated, and a streamlined suite of solutions to help manage your business.
"Welltrax combined with WolfePak Anywhere offers First Purchasers and Crude Haulers with the first cloud-based load, dispatch, and driver management that seamlessly integrates with their back-office accounting systems. Our end-to-end solution enables crude transportation companies to avoid costly run ticket data errors, reduce revenue cycle processing times, and increase visibility into their business operations," said Brent Rhymes, CEO of WolfePak Software. "Welltrax also enables WolfePak to offer this integrated solution to Waste and Production Water, Bulk Diesel, LPG, NGL, Sand, Chemicals, Asphalt, and Aggregate haulers."
Customers of both WolfePak and Welltrax are enthusiastic about the combination.
"We have been a long-time customer of WolfePak's ERP Suite to automate our back-office oil & gas accounting processes. We have also used Welltrax to automate and manage our fleet of crude hauling trucks," said Cayce Burkett with Ace Energy Solutions in Katy, Texas. "We look forward to working with WolfePak to streamline our business further and improve operational visibility by expanding the integration between the systems we use to automate our field and Back-Office operations."
Together, WolfePak and Welltrax provide bulk haulers with an integrated solution to automate the flow of transport management data to their back-office systems. From master data, load and driver management, route optimization, compliance, customer portals, ticketing, invoicing, and payroll, WolfePak, and Welltrax transform the bulk hauling industry by turning data into actionable insights and improving operational efficiency.
About WolfePak Software
WolfePak Software offers business automation software products for oil and gas upstream and midstream customers, including E&P operators, crude oil purchasers, transporters, haulers, investors, and CPA firms. Located in Abilene, Texas, WolfePak serves over 1,900 customers throughout the United States and the world. With its staff of experienced software developers, CPAs, and oil and gas professionals, WolfePak has helped oil and gas companies streamline business operations, reduce operating costs, and increase their profitability since 1986. For more information, please visit www.wolfepak.com.
