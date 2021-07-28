Jennifer Byrne Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PLUMSTED TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life is confusing, contradictory and filled with uncertainty.

Jennifer Byrne’s message to her clients is “Follow Your Inner Compass!”

Coach Jennifer Byrne works with individuals who are looking to overcome the fears that are holding them back and reach their full potential.

“My goal is to see my clients create more enjoyment in their life, overcome their fears, and build confidence they never felt possible,” says Jennifer. “I love working with people to help them reach their goals, uncover their true potential and create the world they really want.”

According to Jennifer, discovering our greater purpose in life begins with defining the ideal image of ourselves. With Jennifer, it’s a co-creative process.

“If you were to redefine yourself, who would that person be? Who would it look like? What would it feel like?” says Jennifer. Together we move through possibilities and as you begin to explore them, your ideal image comes into focus and decisions become clearer.”

Life is about navigating uncertainty. As you approach a new stage in your life, career, or relationship, it is natural to worry about what you may not be able to do in this uncharted territory. It is about what steps you can take to move through this adversity and envision the possibilities on the other side of it.

Jennifer says the answer is “through our values.”

“By tapping into greater levels of energy, we can identify a different approach to navigating the uncertainty we face with more passion, more purpose, and more enjoyment. As a coach, I empower my clients to find their gifts and share them with the world.”

Close Up Radio will feature Jennifer Byrne in an interview with Jim Masters on July 30th at 1pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.coachjennb.com