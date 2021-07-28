Psychotherapist Dr. Catherine Milner to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At some point all of us will deal with stress, anxiety, and rough patches that come from day-to-day living. Although we can generally overcome many of our own hurdles, when they start to take a toll on our minds and bodies for prolonged periods of time, we need to reach out for help to avoid serious impairment in functioning. That is why working with a licensed mental health provider, who offers a safe, caring, and confidential environment, is essential to healing.

Dr. Catherine Milner has over 25 years of experience as a psychotherapist in America, specializing in couples, family, and child therapy.

“My work is focused on anyone from ages 3 to 103” says Dr. Milner. “In my work I do not assume the role of “expert” in other’s lives but acknowledge each individual as the expert in their own life”.

In the most non-judgmental way possible, Dr. Milner’s plight is to respect each individual’s unique subjective experiences. Dr. Milner believes that the source of meaning is “not in me, nor in you, it is in the interaction between the two of us”. Implicit in this flowing connection and exchange between people is the importance of valuing other people’s individual ways of making sense of their world.

Dr. Milner replaces the word “problems” with “puzzles to be solved”. She says that everyone has “problems” but the people who come into her office are often using the same solutions over and over again and these solutions have become “a puzzle” because they are not solving anything. By working creatively together it becomes apparent that there are an infinite number of solutions available and if one solution does not work there is always another that can be tried. This promise of opening the door to feelings of hope lies in the introduction of accepting that multiple possibilities can exist.

Dr. Milner encourages individuals to become more and more aware of themselves so they can step back and be an observing self. This self-awareness helps with identifying negative patterns and facilitating the ability to calmly pause. This replaces their old pattern of reacting with an immediate, unhelpful, impulsive, kneejerk. With the conscious slowing down of destructive reactions to puzzles, a chosen response can develop. The person can become more and more empowered over the way they respond and climb further and further up their own healthy growth ladder. Each discovers that they already possess unique coping strategies and the power to unlock these. It is possible to change destructive behavior because new behaviors are a choice. By starting to believe in their own capabilities their path leads them to the true essence of the calm in their core-self. The shift in the person’s self-worth thus results from their own selected change in behaviors.

Dr. Milner’s mission is to create a safe holding environment where an individual can feel connected and sense trust.

