Road Work, Lane Restrictions this Week on Route 222 (Prince Street) in City of Lancaster, Lancaster County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that roadwork is scheduled for this week on Route 222 (Prince Street) in the City of Lancaster, Lancaster County.

Base repair patching is scheduled to be performed tomorrow, Wednesday, July 28, on Prince Street from West Andrews Street south to the city line. Milling will be performed on the north end of the project from West James Street to West Orange Street.

On Thursday, the contractor will mill Prince Street from West Orange Street to West Andrew Street, and on Friday from West Andrew Street south to the city line.

All work will be performed from 7 AM to 6 PM. Lane restrictions will be in place. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work is part of a 1.6-mile project consisting of Superpave overlay, milling, base replacement, ADA curb ramps, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 222 (Prince Street) from E. Frederick Street to Greenwood Avenue.

Allan Myers, LP, of Malvern, PA is the prime contractor on this $1,404,279 project. Work is expected to be completed by October 29, 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018