Road Work, Lane Restrictions this Week on Route 222 (Prince Street) in City of Lancaster, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that roadwork is scheduled for this week on Route 222 (Prince Street) in the City of Lancaster, Lancaster County.

Base repair patching is scheduled to be performed tomorrow, Wednesday, July 28, on Prince Street from West Andrews Street south to the city line. Milling will be performed on the north end of the project from West James Street to West Orange Street.

On Thursday, the contractor will mill Prince Street from West Orange Street to West Andrew Street, and on Friday from West Andrew Street south to the city line.

All work will be performed from 7 AM to 6 PM. Lane restrictions will be in place. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work is part of a 1.6-mile project consisting of Superpave overlay, milling, base replacement, ADA curb ramps, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 222 (Prince Street) from E. Frederick Street to Greenwood Avenue.

Allan Myers, LP, of Malvern, PA is the prime contractor on this $1,404,279 project. Work is expected to be completed by October 29, 2021.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.  

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. 

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

              

