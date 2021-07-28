Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 2900 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 12:25 pm, the suspects approached the victim in an establishment at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and assaulted the victim. The suspects attempted to take property from the victim and fled the scene. No property was obtained.

 

On Monday, July 26, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 22 year-old Joseph Robinson and 20 year-old Kendrick Hart, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.

 

