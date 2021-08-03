What is CCDOGE token | How and Where to Buy CCDOGE
UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Dogecoin is an auto-farming, auto-deflation, auto-market-maker project which is based on Binance Smart Chain.
CCDOGE (Community Dogecoin) was initiated by the core developers of the original dogecoin community, dedicated to inheriting the spirit of YOLO (You Only Live Once) and bring dogecoin to DeFi. Members can earn rewards just hold $CCDOGE in their wallet. $CCDOGE is deflated as each transaction will burn $CCDOGE, 50% of $CCDOGE will be burned at last.
The problem with dogecoin we’re aiming to solve
Dogecoin pioneered the meme token and has built an extremely large community worldwide. Dogecoin’s marketcap has exploded in the past few years, which is nearly up to 30 billion.
In 2020 summer, DeFi was growing quickly and a lot of protocols began to use liquidity mining to reward community. You can use bitcoin farm on Ethereum, binance smart chain, solana and other blockchains. It’s really good news for bitcoin holders.
Meanwhile, dogecoin has large number of community members in the world, but its holders can’t farm until now. When bitcoin holders sleep and earn profit, dogecoin holders just hold. It’s really a low capital efficiency.
Community Dogecoin was trying to solve this problem. It’s the first project which bring dogecoin to DeFi, with the mission of making dogecoin holders earn profit while sleeping.
An Introduction of CCDOGE
CCDOGE will take the first step on BSC (binanace smart chain). This is because BSC gas fee is cheaper and better for large retail investors. Later CCDOGE will gradually develop to other public chains such as ethereum and solana, providing users with a one-stop aggregated mining experience. In the whitepaper, CCDOGE has three key steps: locked mining, SWAP, NFT.
-> Locked mining. Locked mining allows users to hold $CCDOGE for a long period of time to avoid getting off early and increase their investment returns. Holders can lock their $CCDOGE tokens at official website to earn rewards, whose return is up to 500%.
-> SWAP. CCDOGE SWAP is a cross-chain aggregated trading protocol based on the AMM mechanism which allows users to exchange various types of crypto assets in a decentralized wallet. Users can use dogecoin, CCDOGE or other meme assets farming at SWAP.
->NFT. CCDOGE NFT market allows of stake, lending and mining meme NFTs. You can use your NFT to borrow CCDOGE or other assets. It’s the first time that NFT has been used as collateral, so it’s a very important thing for NFT market. CCDOGE also has liquidity mining, which means minting or trading NFT will receive CCDOGE.
The $CCDOGE Token
CCDOGE is the first meme token which supports SWAP and NFT farming. The $CCDOGE token is community dogecoin’s original governance token. CCDOGE will be used to incentivize community members in liquidity mining, airdrop, stake, DAO and so on.
In order to incentivize early supporters, CCDOGE will open a presale at their official website first. We know a lot of tokens which have risen up to 100x when retail investors buy it. It’s unfair! Presale is the minimum price that retail investors can buy from market. The lower price you pay, the more you earn. Participate in the presale and earn more!
CCDOGE is a new cryptocurrency which is 100% powered by the community. There is no team distribution, no institutional investors, with CCDOGE fully distributed to the community members.
Farming and Burn
Each transaction will charge 10% fee to incentivize the community, which will be distributed as follows:
-> 2.5% will be rewarded to CCDOGE holders,
-> 2.5% will be automatically burned forever, 50% of total supply will be burned at last,
-> 5% will be added to liquidity pool, which can effectively increase the depth of the pool and reduce volatility.
TOKENOMICS
CCDOGE is a native governance token of the CCDOGE ecosystem, and it is issued on the basis of BEP-20 standard with a total supply of 2100 trillion.
-> 15% presale
-> 30% initial release
-> 5% airdrop
-> 50% community rewards
This is the initial distribution. Due to the auto-deflation mechanisms, CCDOGE will grow less and less, and at last, 50% CCDOGE will be burned and 50% in circulation.
Conclusion
CCDOGE is the world's first 3A type (auto-gain, auto-deflation, auto-market-maker) token. Compared with dogecoin and Shiba Inu, CCDOGE has a limited total issuance and permanent deflation and it also supports autogain. It’s a typical representation of the third generation meme tokens.
FAQ
Q) How do I set up a BSC Wallet in Meta Mask
A) Please read this tutorial for a full guide on how to properly setup your MetaMask wallet to BSC Mainnet here.
Q) When does presale begin?
A) Presale is ongoing and will last 30 days.
Q) How to participate in the presale?
A) If you want to participate in the presale, you need some BNB. When you have BNB, you can do the next:
-> Download Trust wallet from Android or IOS app store, create a wallet and be sure to store your private key safely. You can also use another wallet like metamask, tokenpocket, etc.
-> Buy BNB on Binance and withdraw BNB to your Trust Wallet, make sure to use BSC network when transferring.
-> Enter the CCDOGE airdrop page and input your BSC wallet address and email, then you will see the presale button.
-> Click participate and scan the QR code, then send BNB to the presale address (Notice: please do not transfer other tokens, otherwise the transfer would be failed)
-> We also have a guide video hand by hand about how to participate CCDOGE presale, click here to watch.
Important links
Website : www.dogecoin.cc
Airdrop & presale: www.dogecoin.cc/airdrop
CCDOGE Contact Address: 0x99E3259d1D780746c62B4a90833d607b40Fb36Ce
Telegram official group : https://t.me/ccdogeofficial
Discord: http://discord.gg/nCfPttpg
Twitter : https://twitter.com/CCdogecoin
Media Relations
