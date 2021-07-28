New CDC Guidance on Delta Variant Means Fit and Quality Sourcing Matter
Nonprofit that delivered 8.6 million units of PPE offers advice for implementing latest CDC guidance.
Make sure the masks you wear are highly protective and fit well. Obtain masks from a trusted source.”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends that masks be worn indoors by both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people when in areas with "substantial or high" transmission of COVID-19.
— Project N95
As the pandemic has evolved and health officials have learned more about how the virus is transmitted, health guidance has evolved as well. Sometimes that can cause uncertainty.
Here at Project N95, we’ve been working throughout the pandemic to ensure that you have the masks and PPE you need to work and live safely. So as we enter this new phase of the pandemic, we encourage you to:
- Make sure the masks you wear are highly protective and fit well. Not all faces are the same size. CDC provides guidelines on effective masks, along with guidance on Fit and Filtration. Project N95 team members are also available to assist.
- Obtain masks from a trusted source. This often means purchasing directly from the manufacturer or from an authorized distributor. Project N95 vets all masks offered in our shop and verifies each supplier.
- Ask questions. The CDC provides extensive COVID-19 guidance, and Project N95’s customer support team is available 7 days a week.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, our nonprofit has worked to vet and provide access to highly protective masks and PPE. We have delivered more than 8.6 million units of PPE to support communities since then and we know how confusing it is to decide which masks are most effective and which ones are right for your situation.
Now that even more people are turning to safe, effective, and well-fitted masks to provide respiratory protection for themselves, their families, and their communities, Project N95 stands ready to help adults and children find the right equipment with the right fit to curb the spread of the Delta variant.
In addition to using quality masks to manage the spread of COVID-19, rapid diagnostic tests are an important part of an effective mitigation strategy. Health care workers, businesses, schools, and individuals can test themselves in the convenience of their office or home. We offer advice and access to testing solutions for every situation. Project N95’s partnership with Consortia for Improving Medicine with Innovation and Technology’s (CIMIT) WhenToTest.org and Arizona State University’s Testing Commons further helps demystify COVID-19 test options for business owners and individuals alike, while ensuring fair pricing and easy access.
Project N95’s founding credo #HowCanWeHelp still guides us today. Our customer support team is available seven days a week via chat, phone or email as a safe place to ask questions and get the protection you deserve. We’re here to help.
About Project N95:
Project N95 protects communities and the people who live and work in them by providing equitable access to the resources they need to stay safe through the COVID-19 pandemic. As a leading rapid response nonprofit organization created in response to the pandemic, Project N95 has delivered more than 8.6 million units of personal protective equipment since May 2020, becoming the National Clearinghouse for critical PPE and diagnostic tests. Visit www.projectn95.org to learn more or to volunteer.
Kimberly Paulk
Project N95
kimberly.paulk@projectn95.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn