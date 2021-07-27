Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of 10th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, July 19, 2021, in the 1000 block of 10th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:45 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/UVHWxy8zy30

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.