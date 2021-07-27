Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Visitor Arrested At West Tennessee State Penitentiary

HENNING – A visitor to the West Tennessee State Penitentiary (WTSP) has been arrested on charges related to introduction of contraband into the facility. On Sunday afternoon, visitor Diane Dotson was arrested by TDOC Special Agent Damario Avery for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Introduction into a Penal Facility, and Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Marijuana.

Prior to the arrest, TDOC investigators discovered Dotson, from Lexington, Tennessee, conspired with inmates at WTSP to introduce drugs into the facility with the intent to sell to other inmates.  Dotson arrived at WTSP at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sunday for a visit with one of the inmates.  She was immediately intercepted at checkpoint.  Dotson admitted she intended to give a package containing methamphetamine, marijuana and tobacco to an inmate she planned to visit.

Dotson was placed under arrest and taken to the Lauderdale Justice Center.  The inmates conspiring with Dotson were placed in segregation pending investigation.

