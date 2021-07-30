Lovetuner, the Revolutionary Meditation & Breathing Device Calibrated to 528 Hz: Healing the World, One Heart at a Time
The Lovetuner is a revolutionary approach to reduce stress, relieve anxiety, and arrive in the present moment, connecting your exhale with the 528hz frequency
When I was introduced to the 528hz Frequency and started the Lovetuner one thing came right away to my mind: The Lovetuner is the tool that will heal the world”MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most of us run around each day, worrying. Worrying about whether we have enough time, enough money, enough success, enough “stuff”. We are constantly thinking about what we think we need, what we want, what we ought to be doing but don’t have time for. Once we reach one goal, we suddenly manufacture another to take its place. It’s always more, more, more. We’re addicted to more. More of everything. And so there’s never enough.
— Sigmar Berg, Lovetuner CEO & Founder
What’s the harm, you may ask? It’s stress. Lots of it.
Stress is dangerous to your health. Constant emotional stress weakens our immune system, gives us high blood pressure and causes fatigue, depression, and anxiety.
What if you could melt that stress away in just minutes? What if you didn’t need any training or special skills to do it? No pills or fancy machines or gurus or doctors.
The Lovetuner is the revolutionary meditation device that can change your life. Within 6 simple breathing cycles, you are capable of releasing stress and anxiety. The Lovetuner melts away stress, shifting your focus from the chaos in your head to the love in your heart. There’s a reason that over 100 million love songs have been recorded over the last 150 years: love is a basic human need, and one that has all too often been overcome by the stress of everyday life.
The Lovetuner is calibrated to 528hz, a natural frequency that vibrates at the same frequency of our heart and our DNA. But that’s just half the story – it’s the love frequency, combined with intentional, mindful breathing that is the underlying genius of the Lovetuner.
How does it work? Everything in the universe has a vibration. Nothing is static. Each of our organs – when they are healthy and maintain the ability to self-heal – vibrates at a specific frequency. The Lovetuner is calibrated to the frequency of your heart, and when you take a moment to slow your breath and exhale through the Lovetuner, it creates a tone that your heart organ immediately “recognizes.”
With that recognition, your focus instantly moves from your brain to your heart as it decreases cortisol, your body’s main stress hormone, and, in turn, releases oxytocin into your system, regulating your emotional responses and pro-social behaviors. It’s not wishful thinking, but scientific fact: when the Lovetuner instantly “corrects” and strengthens our heart’s natural vibration, we move into a reflective state of clarity and purpose. Outside stress doesn’t go away, but we become much better equipped to handle it. And because your DNA also vibrates at 528 Hz here’s a bonus: the Lovetuner supports the healing and repair of your DNA that may have become damaged due to exposure to harmful toxins, sustained stress, or alcohol and drug use.
Sigmar Berg, Lovetuner CEO and Founder, immediately understood this when he was first introduced to the 528 Hz frequency. After researching and gathering knowledge from around the world, Berg launched Lovetuner, Inc. in 2014. Already a successful designer and entrepreneur, Berg designed the Lovetuner to be both functional and beautiful. The Lovetuner can be worn around your neck, close to your heart, or on a keychain, much like jewelry.
Says Berg, “I never saw the Lovetuner just as a product. The frequency touched my heart, and a way bigger and universal mission formed and manifested. Without even knowing where the journey goes, I coined the slogan, ‘One Journey’. And this is exactly what it means to me. It’s a journey inward, healing yourself and the collective. I saw right away that the Lovetuner is the key for everybody – no matter if spiritually elevated or just curious – to connect instantly into the divine web of love.” To hear more from Sigmar Berg, Lovetuner CEO & Founder, check out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL-s-dWMYRU
The Lovetuner mission is to spread the love, encourage people around the world to become self-empowered, and to support our planet by raising the frequency to create a better world. Since its introduction, the Lovetuner has become a worldwide phenomenon, known for its ability to open the door to emotional and physical health and well-being through mindful breath and the 528 Hz love frequency.
Perhaps the most well-known proponent of Lovetuner is author and alternative-medicine advocate, Dr. Deepak Chopra. Chopra remarks, “Why am I interested in the Lovetuner? A lot of people say, ‘I don’t have time to meditate.’ [Other] people say, ‘I don’t even have time to take a breathing break.’ Or ‘I don’t know how to be in the present moment.’ [The Lovetuner] is a device that can change all that.” To hear more of what he has to say and tune with Deepak Chopra, visit: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuYN4S1DywE&t=1s
Thanks to the commercial success of Lovetuner, Founder Sigmar Berg established the Lovetuner Foundation, a nonprofit organization that promotes wellness and healing. Through the Lovetuner Foundation, Berg has taken his mindfulness tool into schools, businesses, and veteran groups. In the schools, Lovetuner has a profound effect on student behavior, virtually abolishing bullying and increasing student attentiveness to learning. Businesses who institute a Lovetuner “tuning break” during the workday have noticed an increase in employee productivity and satisfaction, improving their “bottom line”. And veterans have experienced relief from the challenges of PTSD with the Lovetuner, improving mental health and reducing incidence of suicide.
“I encourage you to join us on the Lovetuner journey to make this world a more peaceful, sustainable, loving, happier and healthier place. I’m honored to give you the possibility to elevate others to their full potential and vibrating in a higher frequency. Let’s connect all of us with the power of the Love frequency and the longing of our hearts to overcome separation and polarity.”̶̶ Sigmar Berg, Lovetuner CEO & Founder
The Lovetuner can truly change the world, and we are just beginning to understand the true potential of its impact on our health and well-being. To find out more about the Lovetuner, make a purchase, or meditate to the 528 Hz frequency, visit Lovetuner.com
