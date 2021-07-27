Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,995 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/Two Vehicle Crash I89

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A302935                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex                                  

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 7/27/2021 at 1450 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 North

TOWN: Middlesex

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 57

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sydnee Range

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Meredith, NH

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End (Totaled)

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jean Deblois

AGE: 56  

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Farnham, Quebec

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: Trailer (Cargo Tank)

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Axels

INJURIES: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 7/27/2021 at approximately 1450 hours,  Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a two motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 near mile marker 57, in the town of Middlesex, VT. Investigation revealed Vehicle #1 was traveling south and left the roadway due to operator #1 (Range) being fatigued and falling asleep. Vehicle #1 then crossed through the grass median and struck a Tractor-Trailer unit travelling north in the travel lane. As a result of the collision, vehicle #1 suffered totaling front end damage. Range was transported by EMS to Central Vermont Medical Center for minor injuries. Both operators were wearing their seatbelts and the airbags of vehicle #1 were deployed.

 

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Trooper Casey Ross at the Vermont State Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191 or Casey.Ross@vermont.gov

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/Two Vehicle Crash I89

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.