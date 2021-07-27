Middlesex Barracks/Two Vehicle Crash I89

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A302935

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 7/27/2021 at 1450 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 North

TOWN: Middlesex

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 57

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sydnee Range

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Meredith, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End (Totaled)

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jean Deblois

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Farnham, Quebec

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: Trailer (Cargo Tank)

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Axels

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 7/27/2021 at approximately 1450 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a two motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 near mile marker 57, in the town of Middlesex, VT. Investigation revealed Vehicle #1 was traveling south and left the roadway due to operator #1 (Range) being fatigued and falling asleep. Vehicle #1 then crossed through the grass median and struck a Tractor-Trailer unit travelling north in the travel lane. As a result of the collision, vehicle #1 suffered totaling front end damage. Range was transported by EMS to Central Vermont Medical Center for minor injuries. Both operators were wearing their seatbelts and the airbags of vehicle #1 were deployed.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Trooper Casey Ross at the Vermont State Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191 or Casey.Ross@vermont.gov

Respectfully,

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov