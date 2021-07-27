Middlesex Barracks/Two Vehicle Crash I89
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A302935
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/27/2021 at 1450 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 North
TOWN: Middlesex
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 57
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sydnee Range
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Meredith, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End (Totaled)
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jean Deblois
AGE: 56
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Farnham, Quebec
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: Trailer (Cargo Tank)
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Axels
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 7/27/2021 at approximately 1450 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a two motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 near mile marker 57, in the town of Middlesex, VT. Investigation revealed Vehicle #1 was traveling south and left the roadway due to operator #1 (Range) being fatigued and falling asleep. Vehicle #1 then crossed through the grass median and struck a Tractor-Trailer unit travelling north in the travel lane. As a result of the collision, vehicle #1 suffered totaling front end damage. Range was transported by EMS to Central Vermont Medical Center for minor injuries. Both operators were wearing their seatbelts and the airbags of vehicle #1 were deployed.
Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Trooper Casey Ross at the Vermont State Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191 or Casey.Ross@vermont.gov
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov