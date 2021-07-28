Chapter 11 Advisor "Restructuring Advisory Group" Restructures Mortgage and Saves Private School From Liquidation
When the Company came on-board, the Lawyer told the Property Owner the only solution was to sell & close down the school. Instead, Restructuring Advisory Group stopped the sale and saved the Property.”LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restructuring Advisory Group a Chapter 11 Consultant, and expert in CMBS Loan Restructuring, Chapter 11 Reorganizations, Subchapter V Chapter 11 Reorganizations, Chapter 11 Finance, Debtor in Possession Financing, Commercial Mortgage Loan Modifications and funding Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, today announced that it negotiated the restructure of the the mortgage for a Preschool in Georgia resulting in the Reorganization Plan being confirmed and the Business being saved.
— Craig Brown
The firm was retained to analyze the financial viability of the Preschool whose revenues were impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic and to structure the reorganization plans' financial projections and Loan Modifications in order to determine the feasibility of a reorganization under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy code. In addition the Company was retained to analyze and formulate the financial projections that were incorporated into the reorganization plan and disclosure statement that was also written by Restructuring Advisory Group.
Restructuring Advisory Group was additionally retained by the Principal as the Chapter 11 Expert to be lead strategist in the Chapter 11 and to direct the day to day strategies, interface with bankruptcy counsel, and to negotiate settlements with the Bank and Suppliers making up the secured and unsecured creditors of the estate.
The Restructuring Advisory Group negotiations resulted in the consensual restructure and modification of the mortgage, which then resulted in the confirmation of the reorganization plan. In addition, Restructuring Advisory Group successfully negotiated with the bank to waive enforcement of personal guarantees.
Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.
Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.
The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.
