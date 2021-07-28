Pugh & Tiller PR Co-Founder Jessica Tiller Named an Influential Marylander
The 2021 Influential Marylanders lead, innovate, create and mentor. What they do makes a difference in Maryland and often beyond.”ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Daily Record selected Jessica Tiller, a Partner at Pugh & Tiller PR to receive the 2021 Influential Marylander award. Pugh & Tiller PR is a Mid-Atlantic-based Public Relations firm.
Fifty-one Influential Marylanders were selected by the editors of The Daily Record for their significant contributions to their respective fields and for their leadership in Maryland in the following areas: civic leadership, communications, education, finance, freestyle, general business, health care, law, philanthropy, real estate and technology. Elected officials are not eligible for this award because they are by nature influential.
The Daily Record launched Influential Marylanders in 2007 to recognize those who are leaving a mark on the community throughout the state.
Tiller co-founded Weiss PR in 2008 along with Ray Weiss. In 2020, the firm transitioned and relaunched as Pugh & Tiller PR. In the 13 years since its start, the firm has provided a “client first” approach to service, which has enabled the firm to grow its client base to more than two dozen companies throughout the U.S. while simultaneously developing a niche that helps international companies break into and grow in the U.S. market. The firm has serviced clients based in a variety of countries including Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Germany, Israel, and Canada.
Prior to co-founding Weiss PR, Tiller rose from an entry-level position to Vice President of a national public relations firm by the time she turned 30. There, she was responsible for developing public relations strategy for numerous clients, including several technology firms that grew from start-ups to acquisition candidates.
"The 2021 Influential Marylanders lead, innovate, create and mentor. What they do makes a difference in Maryland and often beyond," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. "They are actively engaged in the community and are simply inspirational. The Daily Record congratulates them for all their achievements."
Fellow winners include individuals from organizations such as Lockheed Martin, Tradepoint Atlantic, Under Armour, Capital Funding Group, Bank of America, and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.
Influential Marylanders will be presented on July 29 at an online celebration at 5:30 p.m. at https://thedailyrecord.com/influential-marylanders/. Each winner will be celebrated for their achievements through video storytelling. Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the July 30 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at TheDailyRecord.com.
About The Daily Record
Celebrating 133 years of journalistic excellence, The Daily Record is a multimedia news source that publishes a print and online edition five days a week and breaks news daily on its website, TheDailyRecord.com. In addition, The Daily Record publishes more than 30 special products a year including Women Who Lead, Doing Business in Maryland, Way to Be and Expanding Opportunities. The Daily Record also honors leading Marylanders through nine annual awards events including Maryland's Top 100 Women, Influential Marylanders and Most Admired CEOs. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more. The Daily Record is part of BridgeTower Media, one of the country’s leading business-to-business media companies with more than 40 print and digital publications in more than 25 U.S. markets.
About Pugh & Tiller PR
With a 13-year history, Pugh & Tiller PR, LLC (formerly Weiss PR, Inc.) helps companies and organizations reach, engage, and influence the right audiences in order to achieve both their communications and business goals. Pugh & Tiller specializes in four key industries – technology, professional services, real estate, and healthcare/employee benefits and HR. The firm’s s integrated approach to communications includes media and influencer relations, social media and marketing services, and issues management – all anchored by strategic communications planning. For more information, visit www.pughandtillerpr.com.
