The Traffic Group’s Guckert Named an Influential Marylander
This Marks Guckert’s Second Time Receiving Influential Marylander Honor
The 2021 Influential Marylanders lead, innovate, create and mentor. What they do makes a difference in Maryland and often beyond.”ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Daily Record selected Wes Guckert, PTP, President and CEO of The Traffic Group to receive the 2021 Influential Marylander award.
— Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record
Fifty-one Influential Marylanders were selected by the editors of The Daily Record for their significant contributions to their respective fields and for their leadership in Maryland in the following areas: civic leadership, communications, education, finance, freestyle, general business, health care, law, philanthropy, real estate and technology. Elected officials are not eligible for this award because they are by nature influential.
The Daily Record launched Influential Marylanders in 2007 to recognize those who are leaving a mark on the community throughout the state.
Guckert earned this honor through not only his tireless work in the community – which includes starting a scholarship for area college students, co-founding a non-profit dedicated to helping veterans returning from war to assimilate back into the community, nearly a decade and a half as a board member with the Carson’s Scholars Foundation, and countless other charities helped – but he is also a highly respected authority in the fields of traffic engineering and transportation planning. With 40 years experience, he has played a major role in nearly 9,000 urban and suburban area projects throughout the United States and internationally, providing expertise in transit planning, traffic impact analysis, traffic signal design, and traffic circulation.
He currently serves as a member of the National Small Business Association’s Leadership Council. Guckert is also a former Instructor at Harvard University and a member of Texas A&M Transportation Technology Advisory Council, RELLIS Campus Development for transportation technology research and testing, and the Texas A&M Campus Transportation Technology Initiative deployment. He is also Past Chair of the Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) Public Development Infrastructure Council.
A Fellow with the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE), Guckert is also a regular speaker nationally, presenting on the topic of self-driving vehicles to groups such as NAIOP, the International Council of Shopping Center’s RECon, the Intelligent Transportation Society’s ITS America, ITE’s Annual Meeting, the National Parking Association’s Convention & Expo, and numerous national and international ULI events.
"The 2021 Influential Marylanders lead, innovate, create and mentor. What they do makes a difference in Maryland and often beyond," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. "They are actively engaged in the community and are simply inspirational. The Daily Record congratulates them for all their achievements."
Fellow winners include individuals from organizations such as Lockheed Martin, Tradepoint Atlantic, Under Armour, Capital Funding Group, Bank of America, and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.
Influential Marylanders will be presented on July 29 at an online celebration at 5:30 p.m. at https://thedailyrecord.com/influential-marylanders/. Each winner will be celebrated for their achievements through video storytelling. Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the July 30 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at TheDailyRecord.com.
About The Daily Record
Celebrating 133 years of journalistic excellence, The Daily Record is a multimedia news source that publishes a print and online edition five days a week and breaks news daily on its website, TheDailyRecord.com. In addition, The Daily Record publishes more than 30 special products a year including Women Who Lead, Doing Business in Maryland, Way to Be and Expanding Opportunities. The Daily Record also honors leading Marylanders through nine annual awards events including Maryland's Top 100 Women, Influential Marylanders and Most Admired CEOs. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more. The Daily Record is part of BridgeTower Media, one of the country’s leading business-to-business media companies with more than 40 print and digital publications in more than 25 U.S. markets.
About The Traffic Group, Inc.
Established in 1985, The Traffic Group, Inc. (TTG) is a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) traffic engineering and transportation planning specialty firm headquartered in Baltimore County, Maryland.
Through use of sophisticated technology and the in-house experience of more than 80 industry professionals, TTG offers services that help determine road improvements, signal and sign location, lighting plans, land usage, public facility and capacity issues, and security measures. With over 4,000 pieces of traffic data collection equipment, The Traffic Group has the largest inventory of such equipment in the U.S. and conducts more than 100,000 counts for clients annually. For more information about The Traffic Group, visit the company’s website at www.trafficgroup.com or follow them on LinkedIn.
Jessica Tiller
Pugh & Tiller PR
jtiller@pughandtillerpr.com