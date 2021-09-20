Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Navy Veteran with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation and Getting Much Better Settlement Results

We are urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Nevada or their family to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karstv von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about financial compensation.” — Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA , USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Nevada or their family to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karstv von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about financial compensation for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure as well as a game plan to get the best possible compensation results. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this cancer caused by asbestos exposure.

"If your loved one is a Navy Veteran, and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Nevada please do not hire a Las Vegas car accident attorney to do something as complicated as a mesothelioma compensation claim. A Navy Veteran with mesothelioma would have probably been based in Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, California, Hawaii, or Washington. His asbestos exposure probably took place on a navy ship, or submarine or at a navy shipyard where their ship or submarine was undergoing repairs. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars. For more information-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We are certain you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their unsurpassed services for a diagnosed victim are available statewide anywhere in Nevada including communities such as Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City, Paradise, and Enterprise. https://Nevada.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

In addition to their focus on making certain all diagnosed victims get the best possible mesothelioma compensation lawyers the Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center is also focused on the best possible medical treatment options. In the instance of Nevada some of the best possible treatment facilities may be in California, or Utah as the Center would like to explain:

* Comprehensive Cancer Clinic Las Vegas Nevada: https://www.cccnevada.com/

* UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California:

*The Huntsman Cancer Institute Salt Lake City, Utah: https://healthcare.utah.edu/huntsmancancerinstitute/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Nevada include Veterans of the US Navy, former power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, factory workers, miners, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, casino maintenance workers, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s, and typically the exposure to asbestos did not occur in Nevada. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.