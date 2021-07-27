More rainbow trout headed to southeast Idaho fisheries in August

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 6,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during August. Fish on!

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about a few of these fun fisheries!

Cub River – 1,000 rainbow trout. This beautiful little river is located south of Preston. Fish are stocked in and around the Willow Flat Campground (50+ sites available), so consider make a fishing trip here an overnight adventure.

– 1,000 rainbow trout. This beautiful little river is located south of Preston. Fish are stocked in and around the Willow Flat Campground (50+ sites available), so consider make a fishing trip here an overnight adventure. Montpelier Creek – 1,000 rainbow trout. Enjoy good creek fishing and a variety of camping options in the area.

– 1,000 rainbow trout. Enjoy good creek fishing and a variety of camping options in the area. Montpelier Rearing Pond – 500 rainbow trout. This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon at 6500 feet in the hills east of Montpelier. Anglers can fish the pond, or head ½ mile north up Crow Creek Road to Montpelier Reservoir.

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner.