Amicus Brief in Reproductive Health Services v. Bailey

Amici Curiae—the States of Tennessee, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia1—have a significant interest in the issues presented by Alabama’s petition for rehearing en banc. Amici have a strong interest in ensuring that federal courts adhere to the jurisdictional limits established by Article III. In addition to safeguarding the separation of powers, those limits further federalism principles by reserving for the States “a residuary and inviolable sovereignty.”