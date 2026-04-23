Crookston Woman Sentenced for Child Abuse Resulting in Death

Attorney General Mike Hilgers announced that Aquila Herman, age 32, of Crookston, Nebraska, was sentenced on April 23, 2026, in Cherry County District Court for intentional child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, a Class II felony.

Cherry County District Court Judge Mark Kozisek sentenced Herman to 20 to 30 years’ imprisonment.

According to the investigation, Herman was caring for a 10-month-old infant when she called 911 to report that the child was unresponsive after allegedly falling from a bed. However, medical evidence and further investigation determined that the child’s injuries were not accidental. The evidence showed the victim suffered blunt force trauma, resulting in multiple injuries to the head and abdomen, including a traumatic brain injury that ultimately caused the child’s death.

This case was investigated by the Valentine Police Department and the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.