U.S. Department of Transportation Appoints Attorney General Mike Hilgers as Chair of Aviation Consumer Protection Advisory Committee

The Nebraska Department of Justice announced today the appointment of Attorney General Mike Hilgers as Chair of the Aviation Consumer Protection Advisory Committee (ACPAC), serving as a state and local government representative, while leading the Committee’s efforts to strengthen aviation consumer protections nationwide.

Hilgers will serve a two-year term.

ACPAC plays a critical role in advising the Secretary of Transportation on aviation consumer protection matters. The Committee’s statutory authorization was most recently extended through September 30, 2028, under the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024.

As Chair, AG Mike Hilgers will support ACPAC in fulfilling its mission to evaluate existing aviation consumer protection programs and provide recommendations to enhance the air travel experience for passengers. The Committee’s work includes assessing whether additional policies, regulations, or actions are necessary to protect consumers from unfair, deceptive, or anticompetitive practices.

ACPAC membership comprises representatives from air carriers, airport operators, state and local governments, and nonprofit public-interest organizations with expertise in consumer protection. The Committee also engages with a broad range of industry participants and advocacy groups, including foreign air carriers, ultra-low-cost carriers, accessibility advocates, ticket agents, and travel management companies.

Additional information about ACPAC and its previous work is available on the Department of Transportation’s website.