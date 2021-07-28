Cal State Bakersfield Athletics, AAA Flag & Banner Announce New Partnership
CSU Bakersfield Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, Learfield’s Roadrunner Sports Properties, today announced a new multi-year partnership agreement with AAA Flag & Banner, an industry leader in providing graphics and visual solutions to professional and collegiate sports teams and leagues. The agreement formalizes the long-standing relationship between the Roadrunners and AAA Flag, who will now be recognized as the “Official Signage Partner of CSU Bakersfield Athletics.”
The new agreement calls for AAA Flag to provide comprehensive printing and installation support for all Roadrunner sports programs, as well as their corporate partners, including facility signage, field & wall graphics, promotional banners, and more. In addition, CSUB Athletics will receive expert service & ongoing maintenance for all their graphic needs.
“We are both proud and excited to extend our partnership with AAA Flag & Banner, a true leader in the design solutions industry,” said Dr. Ziggy Siegfried, Director of Athletics and AVP for CSUB. “As we continue to advance our athletic department in the Big West Conference our collaboration will help build the Roadrunner brand and extend the reach of CSUB Athletics, all while giving our student-athletes the best possible experience on and off the field.”
Rob Blakeley, National Account Executive for AAA Flag & Banner said, "We’re excited to make our partnership with CSU Bakersfield official, after many years of successful collaboration on their graphics programs. This is an exciting time for the Roadrunners with their recent move to the Big West Conference, and we look forward to helping them enhance their game day appearance.”
Additional information about AAA Flag & Banner can be found online at www.aaaflag.com.
About CSU Bakersfield Athletics:
CSU Bakersfield’s athletic programs have recorded significant success in the recent past, both in the classroom and in competition, including seven team conference championships in the past three years, record GPA’s, Graduation Success Rates and APR scores. Since its move to Division 1 play in 2010, the CSUB men’s basketball program has achieved national acclaim with a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and an historic run in the NIT in 2017, becoming the first eight seed to advance to the semifinals.
About AAA Flag & Banner:
AAA Flag & Banner is a full-service large format graphic printing and installation company, bringing events and environments to life. With locations in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, and San Francisco, they print and install large format graphics for outdoor advertising, sports, retail, entertainment and corporate events. AAA Flag & Banner are experts using full-color digital imaging on fabrics, vinyl, and almost any substrate any size. From design and printing to installation and ongoing maintenance, they go the extra mile to make your vision a reality.
