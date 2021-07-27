Railroad Crossing Work Planned on Multiple Routes in York County

​Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in York County are advised a railroad contractor plans to replace at-grade crossings on multiple routes in the county. The crossings will be closed, and detours will be in effect.

The schedule is as follows:

• Tuesday August 3 and Wednesday, August 4, Smiths Station Road (Route 3045) between Cannery Road and Pamadeva Road in Heidelberg Township. The detour for this closure is Route 116 and Route 216.

• Wednesday, August 4 and Thursday, August 5, Kraft Mill Road (Route 3047) between Brown Road and Marburg Road in Heidelberg Township. The detour for this closure is Route 116 and Route 516.

• Wednesday, August 4 and Thursday, August 5, Park Road (Route 3051) between Kraft Mill Road and Sinsheim Road in North Codorus Township. The detour for this closure is Kraft Mill Road, Route 516, Baltimore Street, Hanover Street and Sinsheim Road.

• Thursday, August 5 and Friday, August 6, Blooming Grove Road (Route 216) between Stone Church Road and Creamery Road in Codorus Township. The detour for this closure is Sinsheim Road, Hanover Street, Baltimore Street and Route 516.

• Thursday, August 5 and Friday, August 6, Sinsheim Road between Park Road and Pentland Road in Codorus Township. The detour for this closure is Park Road, Kraft Mill Road, Route 516, Baltimore Street, Hanover Street and Sinsheim Road.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

