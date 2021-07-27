Route 4010 Beech Street Closure Starts Wednesday in Reserve

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing the closure of Beech Street (Route 4010) in Reserve Township, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, July 28 weather permitting.

Slide repair work and drainage improvements requiring the closure of a portion of Beech Street between Mt. Pleasant Road and Spring Garden Avenue will begin at approximately noon on Wednesday. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as PennDOT crews conduct the slide remediation work through Thursday, August 12. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

West of the Closure

From Beech Street, follow Mt. Pleasant road northbound

Turn right onto East Street

East Street becomes Evergreen Road

Turn right onto Ivory Avenue/Mt. Troy Road

Turn right onto Spring Garden Road

Spring Garden Road becomes Spring Garden Avenue

Follow Spring Garden Avenue back to Beech Street

End detour

East of the Closure

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

