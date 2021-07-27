Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 4010 Beech Street Closure Starts Wednesday in Reserve

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing the closure of Beech Street (Route 4010) in Reserve Township, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, July 28 weather permitting.

Slide repair work and drainage improvements requiring the closure of a portion of Beech Street between Mt. Pleasant Road and Spring Garden Avenue will begin at approximately noon on Wednesday. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as PennDOT crews conduct the slide remediation work through Thursday, August 12. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

West of the Closure

  • From Beech Street, follow Mt. Pleasant road northbound

  • Turn right onto East Street

  • East Street becomes Evergreen Road

  • Turn right onto Ivory Avenue/Mt. Troy Road

  • Turn right onto Spring Garden Road

  • Spring Garden Road becomes Spring Garden Avenue

  • Follow Spring Garden Avenue back to Beech Street

  • End detour

East of the Closure

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

