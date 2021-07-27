Religions for Peace and the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum Hold Symposium on Youth Engagement with Religion
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) and Religions for Peace (RfP) (in collaboration with the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC); the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA); the Research Center for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA); the Pontifical and Royal University of Santo Tomas; Berkley Center for Religion, Peace and World Affairs, Georgetown University; Office of Religious Life, Princeton University; and the Institute of Human Rights and Peace Studies, Mahidol University) are pleased to hold a symposium on “Youth Engagement with Religion and Faith in the 21st Century,” 28-29 July 2021, followed by a publication of research and presentations to be launched in October 2021.
Countless studies and research initiatives, ranging from national to global efforts, delve into the complex relationship between youth (and youth engagement) and religion in the modern world.
The objective of symposium is to bring together youth leaders, faith leaders, and top research and education institutions to explore the novel notions of youth engagement with religion and faith emerging in the 21st century. This symposium asks participants to consider to what extent youth activism (on climate, conflict, economics, racial justice, etc.) is fuelled by the moral and ethical systems presented through their religious institutions. They are further queried on the ways their own religious worldviews (whether their own or distinct) form youth understanding of their own place in the world and inform their interactions with it. The symposium will also explore whether spiritual or religious expressions have become central to youth ‘religiosity’ that hitherto has been considered distinct from traditional religious engagement
Twenty-one participants from over 15 nations were selected to make presentations among the recommended youth, experts, scholars, researchers, academics and practitioners. Participants hail from the USA, Indonesia, India. Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan, Argentina, Mozambique, Malaysia, Albania, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Qatar, Germany and Brazil.
Participant presentations focus on the extent religious and spiritual dimensions inform, motivate, and activate youth within their communities, particularly on issues such as peacebuilding, environment and humanitarianism and in what ways do religious worldviews form youth understanding of their own place in the world and inform their interactions with it.
This symposium will be organized as a 4-hour virtual convening. It includes a welcome address by Dr. Azza Karam, Secretary General of Religions for Peace, keynote remarks by Prof. Ibrahim Kalin, Advisor to the President of Turkey and Dr. Katherine Marshall, Berkley Center for Religion, Peace, and World Affairs, Georgetown University, among others along with workshops with breakout sessions.
Contributors/participants and general attendees will be awarded a certificate issued by ICYF and Religions for Peace.
Suzanne Toma
Suzanne Toma
Religions for Peace International
