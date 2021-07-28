National Drug Screening Inc Named to Top 100 Best Companies List

The annual Best Companies To Work For In Florida list featured in Florida Trend magazine ranks 100 companies in small, medium and large employer categories.

Being a great place to work is one of our core values and would not be possible without a great team!” — Joe Reilly

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at National Drug Screening is excited to have been selected The annual Best Companies To Work For In Florida list featured in the August issue of Florida Trend magazine ranks 100 companies in small, medium and large employer categories.

To participate, companies or government entities were required to have at least 15 workers in Florida and to be in operation at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

“It was interesting to see how the Best Companies plan to operate, going forward, as the pandemic's threat wanes,” says Executive Editor Mark Howard. “Many of our Best Companies are 'high-touch' companies that rely on collaboration among their employees and/or face-to-face contact with their clients. And most indicated that they intended to return to traditional in-office operations. But it's also clear that many have found that the company's performance didn't suffer greatly with employees working from home. Most firms indicated they're willing to give employees more flexibility in being able to work at home at least some of the time.”

“Another impressive list of Florida companies... that know how to do it right!” says Florida Trend Publisher David Denor. “When faced with challenges these companies didn't flinch. They pivoted when needed, shifted working conditions as necessary, maintained employee morale, provided safe working environments and continued to drive business opportunities. They got it done...even during the toughest of times. These best companies provide inspiration and lessons we can all learn from.”

Tom Fulmer, Vice President of Business Development for National Drug Screening, stated, "Being recognized in the Annual Best Companies Survey is a great honor and this recognition as well as our success as a company is due to our amazing team."

The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program was created by Florida Trend and Best Companies Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Best Companies Group managed the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 Best Companies To Work For In Florida, go to FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies.

About Florida Trend

About Florida Trend Florida Trend is Florida's Business Authority—an award-winning media company delivering balanced, trusted, in-depth business news and information across print and digital platforms. Florida Trend reports on all industry sectors, including health care, education, research and technology, finance, law, transportation and real estate. Its monthly business magazine is read by more than 270,000 influential business, civil and governmental leaders and its companion website, FloridaTrend.com, garners a million page-views and over 170,000 unique visitors each month.

About Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group works with partners worldwide to establish and manage “Best Places to Work,” “Best Companies” and “Best Employers” programs. Through its thorough workplace assessment, utilizing employer questionnaires and employee-satisfaction surveys, BCG identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence. For more information, visit www.BestCompaniesGroup.com.